Luke Stine felt as though he was the Class 2A state champion in the 100-yard backstroke since the state swimming meet was postponed, and eventually canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That feeling was validated when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to award all the Class 2A swimming medals based on seed times.
That means as the swimmer with the best seed time — 0.36 seconds faster than the No. 2 swimmer — Stine was awarded the state gold medal.
“In my heart, I’m the 2020 100 backstroke state champ,” Stine said. “I worked for that title. ... I never thought this day would come. It’s astronomical to me.”
Shamokin senior Abby Doss was awarded the state gold medals in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley, upping her career total to seven state titles — four in the 500 freestyle and three in the 200 IM.
“I was very excited they decided to give out the medals,” Doss said. “I wanted to walk out with seven golds for my career.”
Doss’ seed time in the 500 freestyle was 4:54.53, more than seven seconds better than the No. 2 swimmer. Her seed time in the 200 IM of 2:02.99 was more than three seconds faster than the second-best seed time.
“Honestly, I think this was a good learning lesson,” Doss said. “You might not be well-rested, but you don’t know when your last race is going to be. You have to give your best every time.
“I was talking to my sister about it, and she said, ‘Dang, I wish I had gone faster.’ She thought she had states. Maybe it’s being a senior, but I wanted to go out and win races and be the top dog.”
That approach paid off for Doss. Her sister, Gabrielle, qualified for two individual events at the state meet, and her best seed was 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Stine employed a similar strategy in the 100 backstroke. He wanted to give himself the best chance to win his first state title. Stine wanted to be the top seed heading into the state meet because that put him in the final heat.
He said then he would know how fast he needed to swim to be in a good position in the semifinals. It turned out that being in the No. 1 position before states this year was what he needed to be the state champ.
“It really comes down to giving it all you have at the time,” Stine said. “You never know what’s going to come next.”
Stine and Doss both said the medals were a good way to their high school swimming careers before they head to college to swim — Doss at North Carolina State and Stine at Marywood.
“It kind of gives closure, which is nice especially for the seniors,” Doss said.
The PIAA wanted to reward the Class 2A swimmers, as the Board of Directors unanimously supported the idea to hand out the medals, which was recommended by the swimming and diving steering committee, according to Melissa Mertz, assistant executive director of the PIAA.
“We felt it was a good faith effort and a show of support to all the 2A athletes that did not get a chance to compete at states,” Mertz said.
Stine and Doss said they were pleased they did.
“My state championship came a little differently, but they still decided to give it to me,” Stine said with a laugh.
Stine also was awarded a seventh-place state medal as part of Danville’s 200 medley relay team. Stine, Ryan Hause, Kaleb Hause and Justin Riedhammer combined to win the district title in 1:39.84, which gave them the seventh-best seed time.
“That means a lot to me,” Stine said. “Individually, I was focused on the backstroke. As a team, the medley relay is what we were working for.
“Do I believe we could have placed a little higher? Yes, but it’s great to have a medal to show we were one of the top relays and did it together as a team.”
With their state medals now delivered, Stine and Doss can turn their attention to getting ready to swim in college. Stine swam at the Danville Area Community Center for the first time in nearly three months on Wednesday night.
“First thing when I woke up, I was like I’ve got to go get back in shape,” Stine said. “It’s great to have the pool open. I need to be in shape before heading to college to swim. I can’t slack.”
Doss said she texted Stine that she was jealous his pool opened, and she didn’t have anywhere to train quite yet. Doss said she was expecting to start her training in a pool in the next two weeks.
“I haven’t been in a pool for three months, and I’m going nuts,” Doss said. “I can’t wait to get back in the pool.”