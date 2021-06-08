STATE COLLEGE – Iowa Western Community College defensive end Jordan van den Berg on Tuesday evening announced via Twitter his verbal commitment to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle is listed as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but Lions247.com editor Sean Fitz on Tuesday evening said van der Berg is headed to State College sooner than expected. Lions247.com is Penn State’s 247.com affiliate.
“Per sources, Penn State’s latest commit, JUCO DT Jordan van den Berg, will join the program this weekend, and be with the team for the upcoming season,” Fitz tweeted.
Just this month, van der Berg received scholarship offers from Nebraska and Iowa. He also has offers from 11 other programs, including Southern Mississippi, Towson, Texas State, Montana and others.
“South Africa..... Atlanta......... HAPPY VALLEY #WeAre,” van den Berg shared to Twitter.
Iowa Western went 7-1 last year during a season in which van den Berg had 20 tackles with 13 of which were solo stops. He had one sack.
The incoming Nittany Lion prepped at Providence Christian in Lilburn, Georgia, and according to 247Sports, “Grew up in South Africa before moving to Georgia at the age of 10.”
Should van den Berg arrive for the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season, he would give Penn State 17 signees from the class of 2021.
Penn State opens the 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.