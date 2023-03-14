TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 36 points, O.G. Anunoby had 24 and Toronto used a franchise-record 49-point first quarter to beat Denver, handing the slumping Nuggets their season-high fourth straight loss.
Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 23 and Aaron Gordon had 18 for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, who are winless since a March 6 home victory over the Raptors.
VanVleet shot 13 for 22 and made a season-high eight of his 12 attempts from distance as Toronto extended its home winning streak to five.
Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 for the Raptors, who never trailed.
Jamal Murray shot 5 for 18 and scored 14 points and Bruce Brown added 12, but the Nuggets lost the opener of a season-high, five-game road trip.
Cavaliers 120, Hornets 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Evan Mobley had 26 points and Cleveland scored 35 points off Charlotte turnovers to beat the Hornets for the second time in three days.
Cedi Osman scored 24 points off the bench and Caris LeVert added 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers, who played without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger) and center Jarrett Allen (eye contusion).
Darius Garland chipped in 19 points for the Cavaliers, who entered the game in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs have won five of their last six games.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 28 points and Terry Rozier added 22 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost three straight and fell to 11-27 at home.
Wizards 117, Pistons 97
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and Washington snapped its three-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit.
Playing without Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards still raced out to a 22-point advantage in the first quarter, and although they've had issues holding those types of leads this season, the last-place Pistons represented little threat. Killian Hayes led Detroit with 20 points.
Washington (32-37) moved percentage points ahead of Chicago (31-36) for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons snapped an 11-game skid by beating Indiana on Monday, but they allowed the Wizards to shoot 68% in the first quarter — including 14 of 16 inside the arc — a night later.