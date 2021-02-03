The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points, and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.
VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17-of-23 from the field and 9-for-9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan on Jan. 1, 2018.
The fifth-year guard out of Wichita State easily topped his previous high of 36 points set last season by scoring 17 in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 18 in the third and six more in the fourth before being lifted after the outcome was decided.
Trail Blazers 132,
Wizards 121
WASHINGTON — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers, and short-handed Portland held on for a victory over Washington.
Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 on its six-game road trip.
The Blazers, who have been without starters CJ McCollum (foot), Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) for at least three games each.
Pacers 134, Grizzlies 116
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds as Indiana beat Memphis, snapping the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak.
Nets 124, Clippers 120
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points, including eight straight in the fourth-quarter run that sent Brooklyn into the lead for good, and the Nets beat Los Angeles.
Kevin Durant added 28 points for the Nets.