MOUNT CARMEL — A depleted Bloomsburg team did everything it could to hang with Mount Carmel.
The Red Tornadoes were celebrating homecoming, but the Panthers were still within two scores late in the first half. That’s when Garrett Varano jumped a route, intercepted a pass, and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.
Mount Carmel cruised from there as it downed Bloomsburg 40-12 to celebrate the 90-year anniversary of the Silver Bowl in style.
“That was a huge play,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “We threw a pick there and were in a situation where they had to decided to run it out or go for it right there. Garrett made a huge play. It was great he was able to take it to the house and get us some points.”
The Red Tornadoes took a 26-6 lead into the half with Varano’s interception return standing as the final play of the second quarter.
Cole Spears threw a touchdown, and Julien Stellar — who finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns — scored twice in the opening half as the offense asserted itself on the ground.
Mount Carmel featured 13 players in the running game. Stellar lead the way with 101 yards, as the Red Tornadoes posted 394 yards on the ground.
“We keep things simple and have a lot of different guys who have different abilities and qualities,” Darrah said. “We try to get them all involved as much as possible and share the wealth. We did that tonight.”
As the offense clicked throughout the night, the defense limited Bloomsburg. The Red Tornadoes were especially good on third down as they stopped all eight of Bloomsburg’s attempts in the game.
“Third-down defense is always a key statistic,” Darrah said. “Last week we gave up a few third downs and fourth downs, so it was nice to see that tonight from the defense.”
Bloomsburg was down players to open the game, and lost a few more as the contest progresses.
The lone bright spot was a first-quarter drive that was capped when Michael Widom connected with Daniel Guzevich for a 24-yard touchdown.
“We’re missing a couple kids against a great team like Mount Carmel, and it’s tough,” Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut said. “We battled. It was 6-6 at one point, but they made plays. The interception at the end of the half was tough and they capitalized off of it.”
Widom found Brady Horan in the second half for a 50-yard touchdown, but that was all the offense Bloomsburg could muster over the final two quarters.
MOUNT CARMEL 40, BLOOMSBURG 12
Bloomsburg (1-5);6;0;0;0 — 6
Mount Carmel (4-2);6;20;14;0 — 40
First quarter
MC-Julien Stellar 5 run (kick blocked)
B-Daniel Guzevich 24 pass from Michael Widom (kick blocked)
Second quarter
MC-Garrett Varano 23 pass from Cole Spears (Stellar kick)
MC-Stellar 8 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Varano 56 interception return (kick failed)
Third quarter
MC-Stellar 1 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Thomas Davitt 16 run (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
B-Brady Horan 50 pass from Widom (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;M
First downs;4;17
Rushes-yards;19-40;54-394
Passing;6-14-1;7-12-1
Passing yards;106;86
Penalties-yards;5-31;7-70
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Nasir Kelly 2-2; Michael Widom 4-8; Madden Locke 4-8; Brady Horan 3-16; Nick Wharton 6-6. Mount Carmel: Andrew Lukoskie 4-5; Pedro Feliciano 5-66; Brayden Brinkash 2-2; Xaviar Diaz 3-34; Julien Stellar 10-101, 3 TDs; Drew Yagodzinskie 1-3; Michael Farronato 2-4; Cole Spears 4-14; Thomas Davitt 7-77, TD; Garrett Varano 3-4; Ryan Weidner 2-31; Luke Blessing 7-39; Matt Balichik 4-12.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Michael Widom 6-14-1, 117 yards, 2 TDs. Mount Carmel: Pedro Feliciano 6-11-1, 63 yards; Cole Spears 1-1-0, 23 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Madden Locke 2-16; Daniel Guzevich 2-46, TD; Brady Horan 1-50, TD; Jake Fogels 1-5. Mount Carmel: Michael Farronato 2-11; Garrett Varano 4-59, TD; Mathew Scicchitano 1-16.