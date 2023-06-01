The Daily Item
It will be for history to determine, but Lisa Varano may well have pulled off the impossible.
Mount Carmel’s girls basketball coach for the last 13-plus seasons turned the program into a Valley juggernaut and a state power, perhaps overshadowing the legacy of her former Red Tornadoes teammate, Maria Fantanarosa, who is only the top scorer in Pennsylvania girls high school basketball history.
Varano’s impact was that significant.
Tapped to coach the varsity team in the middle of the 2009-10 campaign, Varano guided Mount Carmel to the state playoffs in each of her 14 seasons. Along the way, she won 311 games, 11 district championships and the 2021 Class 2A state championship.
“I just feel very fortunate to be here,” she said on the occasion of her 300th win on Feb. 1, “and just proud of the program and what it means to Mount Carmel.”
Varano reportedly submitted her letter of resignation this week, a move that will be considered by the school board at its June 15 meeting. Longtime assistant Gary Spears also stepped down, according to reports. Assistant coach Isabella Stellar will reportedly remain with the program.
The (Shamokin) News-Item first reported the news.
Varano was a district champion as a Mount Carmel player along with Fantanarosa in 1985, before serving in the school district for more than three decades as a teacher and high school principal. She replaced Mark Moyer on the bench in 2010, just as the Red Tornadoes began to turn the corner. They qualified for the district tournament for the first time in more than a decade in 2009, and then with Varano at the helm placed third in the district to qualify for the 2010 state playoffs.
The following season, the team led by Kim Andruscavage, Ranotta Ahrensfield and Heather Bolick won the district crown and advanced to the state quarterfinals. Andruscavage was the first in a long line of all-state players on Varano’s watch, including her two daughters, Ali and Nicole, and ending with Alyssa Reisinger this year.
The 2021 state championship team — led by DaniRae Renno, Lauren Ayres, Lauren Shedleski, Caroline Fletcher and Mia Chapman — was honored in January with a banner-unveiling ceremony.
Varano’s final team won 18 consecutive games to reach the Class 3A Elite Eight, the program’s third consecutive state quarterfinal appearance and fifth in program history — all under Varano. The program moved to 19-19 all-time in state playoff games, 17-13 in Varano’s tenure. She coached 30 games in a season for the first time, matching the school record with 27 wins to up her record in 13-plus seasons to 311-65 (.827 winning percentage).
Mount Carmel’s seniors — Karli Berkoski, Jenna Pizzoli, Reisinger, Sarah Sosky, Katie Witkoski and Rachel Witkoski — went 90-20 in four years. In their final season, they won the Division III of the Heartland Athletic Conference for a third time, the HAC Tournament for the first time since 2017, and their third district championship.
“Every group is special. This is just a great group,” Varano said after the season-ending, state loss to Lancaster Catholic. “Coach Gary, Coach Izz and I, we say all the time we’re a family, but I think the coaches would agree with me that we really did function as a family. There was a lot of love.”