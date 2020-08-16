The Associated Press
EDMONTON, Alberta — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots, and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights. Vegas is 6-0 in the postseason, having also won all three of its round-robin games in the preliminary round to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Only four teams out of 190 times has as a team come back to win a seven-game series after losing the first three. Game 4 is today.
n Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves, and Tampa Bay beat Columbus to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.
Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored, and the Lightning held off a 6-on-5 push by the Blue Jackets late.
Game 4 is Monday.
Riley Nash and Eric Robinson scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 stops after piling up 121 saves in the first two games of the series, including a five-overtime loss Tuesday night.
n Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1
TORONTO — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs, and Charlie Coyle had a goal and assist to help Boston beat Carolina Hurricanes for a 2-1 series lead.
Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov against fourth-seeded Boston. The 20-year-old Russian forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Bruins defender Zdeno Chara in front of the net.
Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand added goals for the Bruins. Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes.
n Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots, and Arizona beat Colorado to cut the Avalanche’s series lead to 2-1.
Arizona took the early lead on Derek Stepan’s first-period goal, then spent most of the day counterpunching against Colorado’s relentless pressure.
Andre Burakovsky tied it in the second period during one Avalanche flurry, but Brad Richardson Richardson put the Coyotes up 2-1 in the closing seconds.
Kuemper took made a series of difficult saves in the third period, and Taylor Hall scored on an empty net, seemingly sealing it.