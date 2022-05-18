When the girls’ portion of the District 4 Class 2A track and field championships begin tonight at Williamsport High School, Milton’s Riley Murray may not know what to do with herself since the senior standout will be involved in just one event.
The remarkably versatile Black Panthers senior should get through the 100-meter hurdles trials and secure a berth in the championship race — Murray is the No. 3 seed — it’s when Day 2 gets here that things will become chaotic.
Despite bouncing from one station to another and back again, Murray seems to thrive under difficult conditions, even — or perhaps, especially — when she’s competing in three vastly different events simultaneously.
“I just try to keep myself calm and take some deep breaths,” Murray said. “I just like let (Milton coach) Rod (Harris) figure out where I’m supposed to go.”
So, come Saturday morning when the pole vault and high jump competitions are going — Murray is the top seed (12-3) in the pole vault, and No. 7 (5-0) in the high jump — those in the stands may see her sprinting from one end of STA Stadium to the other.
Assuming Murray is in the eight-runner field for the 100 hurdles final that is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., add yet another station to her hectic mix.
Harris and company have been preparing for such a logistical quandary, going beyond just discussing how to get Murray from Point A to Point B to Point C in time to compete while keeping her in the right mindset to post a competitive height and/or time.
In fact, the Milton staff has a plan in place for each variable.
“She just needs to not stress and not worry about anything but go compete,” Harris said. “Us coaches will be the ones stressing and worrying about everything.”
What’s astounding about Murray is she’s not merely capable of competing in simultaneous events, but the Slippery Rock recruit just might win whatever competition or race she’s embroiled in and hustle off with a fist full of medals.
Sitting around at any track meet — or catching a nap — isn’t Murray’s style.
“It’s crazy,” Murray said. “I can’t wrap my head around it. I don’t know how I do it.”
Yet she does.
While Murray qualified for three events at last spring’s PIAA Class 2A championships at Shippensburg University, she was only expecting to climb on the medal stand with her teammates on the Black Panthers’ 4x100-meter relay unit.
Although Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey and Regi Wendt ran the first three legs of the high-octane race, it was Murray lugging the baton across the finish line for the victory, triggering a gold-tinted celebration among the ecstatic Black Panthers.
Wendt may have graduated, but capable freshman Cam Roush will give Milton a jolt at the start of the race — Murray, Bergey and Lopez remain in the lineup — as the third-seeded Black Panthers hope to return to states and defend their crown.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure to perform like last year,” said Murray, who plans on studying business at Slippery Rock. “If we just try to relax and just do what we did last year, with the help of Cam on the first leg, I think we’ll be able to do it.”
Murray enjoyed crowding on to the top step of the state podium alongside Bergey, Lopez and Wendt, and landing back on the medal stand after grabbing a third in the pole vault and a sixth in the 300 hurdles had a significant impact.
“It boosted my confidence a lot,” Murray said. “I thought I would get on their one time, for the 4x1. I never would have thought (I’d be there) for hurdles or pole vault.”
Harris added: “I don’t even think she realized what she accomplished after that day. She had a gold medal around her neck, a third-place bronze medal around her neck and a bronze medal around her neck in an event she didn’t even believe she could run — meaning the 300 hurdles — and yet she was sixth in the state.”
Since that memorable day at Shippensburg, Murray has continued to soar higher and higher in the pole vault — Slippery Rock wants her to specialize in the pole vault — due to her increased self-belief. Her 12-3 is the No. 1 height in the state in Class 2A.
Murray is such a natural athlete, however, that Harris shifted his Swiss Army Knife from 300 hurdles to the 100 and asked her to give the high jump a shot.
Not bad for a former gymnast, a gymnast Harris thought would be a successful pole vaulter — even as a fourth grader. Although Murray doesn’t do any pole vault training outside of track season — yet — eventually Harris was proven right.
And while Murray likely will be extraordinarily busy running helter-skelter from one end of STA Stadium to the other, Harris is counting on his gifted senior to play a leading role in Milton’s legitimate chase for a Class 2A team title.
“She’s huge for our team, because she potentially can be worth anywhere from 36 to 40 points for the team,” said Harris, who also counts defending champ Lewisburg, Central Columbia and Bloomsburg and Southern Columbia as title contenders.
“That’s huge; that’s one person.”
That’s merely the determined Murray, potentially a future heptathlete when she’s not pole vaulting, channeling her inner Jackie Joyner-Kersee, while doggedly trying to succeed at whatever event happens to be the next on her lengthy to-do list.
“She can do it all,” Harris said. “She can do it all.”
While Harris isn’t surprised by anything Murray has done or continues to do, his remarkably athletic competitor remains astounded by her success. Maybe 20 or 30 years from now, Murray will be able to absorb everything.
“I can’t even fathom everything that’s happened so far,” Murray said.
What we do know — and there’s plenty of empirical evidence to back everything up — is Murray likely will find a way to be successful yet again tonight and Saturday while winding her way through every bit of chaos the District 4 meet offers.