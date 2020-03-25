Brandon McGaw walked confidently from his summer stint in a collegiate baseball league, convinced the stuff that made him an all-star at Danville High would play on the Division I level.
He then limped home from Georgetown University before year's end, slated for hip replacement surgery at age 19.
Turns out a rare childhood disease caught up to the right-hander with 90 mph heat as he made the transition to college. Told he would never again play ball, McGaw opted for a procedure that offered a chance.
Not three months later, as a member of the Bloomsburg Huskies, he was medically cleared to throw off a pitcher's mound for the first time since searing pain forced him to stop. The very next day, the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports season due to the health threat posed by COVID-19.
"It's been a very bad series of events over the last six months," McGaw said.
The silver lining in this particular jet-black cloud is McGaw should be healthy and stronger by the time he's ready to pitch competitively in the fall. He'll no doubt have found the 25 pounds he lost during the ordeal. And he'll be far happier than he was in Washington, D.C., now surrounded by family and friends old and new.
"We were hopeful he would able to pitch as a freshman, but we could afford to very patient with him — we have a good team," said Bloomsburg coach Mike Collins, whose Huskies were 9-1 and winners of eight in a row when the season was halted. "We were taking a wait-and-see approach based on his rehabilitation process, and just supporting him as best we could. Our hope was when he was ready to go he'd be 100 percent."
McGaw was a four-year varsity contributor at Danville, scorching a path from closer to ace with his fastball. He was spectacular in his final two seasons, going 8-3 with a 2.39 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 79 innings.
By September of his senior year, he had made a commitment to pitch at Georgetown. He then turned in a remarkable final campaign while leading the Ironmen to the District 4 Class 4A championship game against eventual state champion Selinsgrove. McGaw led the Valley with a .469 batting average, knocked in 21 runs and scored 20. He also went 5-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.
Unbeknownst to most, McGaw excelled despite living with Perthes disease for 12 years. According to MayoClinic.org, Perthes is a condition that occurs when blood supply to the ball part of the hip joint is temporarily interrupted and the bone begins to die. It afflicts about one in 1,200 children typically between the ages of 4-10, and is five times more common in boys.
"When I was younger, it was just dealing with the fact I couldn't do everything I wanted," McGaw said. "(Doctors) didn't want me playing football. I played basketball as a freshman and sophomore but I just couldn't handle the running. It became all about understanding my limits. I knew exactly what my body can handle."
There were times following a game when he needed as much ice for his hip as his right arm, others when an ice bath was best. Sometimes he just had to get home and get off his feet for the evening.
McGaw pitched his senior season with a partially torn labrum (soft cartilage that encircles the socket of the hip or shoulder and provides stability). His performance clearly didn't suffer, as evidenced by the numbers.
In the district final — Danville's third one-run loss of the season to Selinsgrove — McGaw fanned six over 6 2/3 innings of a 2-1 nailbiter. Two weeks later, he was in Maryland pitching for the Alexandria Aces of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, the only incoming freshman Georgetown sent to the circuit.
He appeared in eight games for Alexandria, going 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA. He made three late-season starts due to injuries to the staff, including the Aces' first postseason win since 2015. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in seven innings of a 6-4 playoff win over the FCA Braves in late July.
"I definitely saw myself fitting in (at the college level), especially after the summer," McGaw said. "I was excited and nervous because I'd never faced any hitters at that level, just high school and my travel team. I was competing very well against what I would see in the college, and after I was done there I was so excited, like, 'Now I know I can compete.'
"I found my fastball has more movement than I thought it did — I keep throwing cutters for a four-seam — but my curve worked well, and the slider I developed in my junior year worked as an out pitch. My changeup was a little shaky, but, overall, my stuff transitioned well to the college level."
It was about three weeks into fall workouts when McGaw began to notice a stark difference in his body's reaction to training. There was unusual lingering pain in his hip afterward, and one instance when a frighteningly sharp jolt forced him to quit a running test on the final stretch.
"I was pitching off a mound one day at the end of September, and the last pitch I threw the velocity dropped way down and I just pointed to my hip and walked off in pain," he said. "It was so bad. That was the last time I threw a ball there."
Ultimately, X-rays and an MRI revealed McGaw's labrum had torn further as a result of the increased workload. When the cartilage peeled away from his hip, arthritis set in and was followed by an impingement, where the ball and socket of the joint no longer cleanly meshed.
The Georgetown sports medicine staff, including two surgeons, concluded he wouldn't be able to play baseball again. He returned home after two weeks to consult with another pair of surgeons, and was given two options: hip dislocation surgery, which came with a year-long recovery, and a hip replacement procedure. Dr. James Widmaier Jr. touted the replacement, according to McGaw, describing an opportunity to return to athletic activity and baseball. McGaw and his parents, Pat and Kim, scheduled the operation that day.
McGaw returned to Georgetown and spent the final two-plus months of the semester on crutches awaiting the Dec. 19 surgery.
"In high school, especially in my senior year when the labrum was already partially torn, I basically did what I needed to do at practice without pushing it any further. I wouldn't run much, and I limited my activity to manage it while still getting stuff done," he said. "This was easily the worst it had ever been. I never had to deal with the amount of pain I had from September through December."
The injury forced McGaw to confront another reality: He wasn't fond of the Georgetown experience, with or without baseball.
"I didn't enjoy being there; it didn't feel right for my personality," he said. "I'm very family oriented, and throughout the whole ordeal I wanted to be nowhere else than home."
When McGaw decided to move on from Georgetown, he entered the NCAA transfer portal with a keen eye for Bloomsburg. He had taken summer classes there and he had a good relationship with Collins, the Huskies' 15th-year coach who began recruiting McGaw in 10th grade. McGaw had spent time around Bloomsburg program and its players, often visiting practices and even attending the watch party when the team received an NCAA Division II tournament bid in 2018.
"Unfortunately, not every situation works out the way kids plan," said Collins. "There's a lot more to the process than just the athletics side; athletics at college is only 20 hours a week. So anytime I hear of something like (McGaw's transfer), it's never a complete shock."
<>
Toward the end of his three-month recovery regimen, McGaw made daily visits to the pitcher's mound and envisioned finally cutting loose his fastball. Throwing from a mound was his only limitation after being cleared for physical activity, so the most he could get away was throwing off flat ground for the last two weeks. That at least helped rebuild arm strength while adding to his frustration.
"I would legitimately stand on the mound every day and think, 'I swear I could go right now,'" McGaw said. "Then when I did, it felt amazing. I wasn't able to go fully but I just enjoyed doing it so much."
"My pitching coach (Matthew Kress) was excited and said he looked really good, sharp," said Collins. "The velocity isn't right where it should be but it was good relative to it being his first time on a mound. The last couple weeks I noticed he started moving better. In the week leading up to that bullpen (session), we did some PFPs (pitcher's fielding practice) and he was running around and looked good."
McGaw harbored hope of contributing out of the Huskies bullpen later in the season, which would have run through early May (not including postseason play). The NCAA's decision to cancel spring sports the day after McGaw's return to the mound erased the team's final 32 games.
As disappointing as that timing was, it paled in comparison to the "gut punch" McGaw felt when told he wouldn't be able to play baseball.
"It was very emotional, honestly," he said. "It's not what any 19-year-old kid expects to hear. It really hurt a lot."
McGaw spent "two quiet weeks" at Georgetown until he was able to get home for a second opinion, all the while leaning heavily on the support of his family and friends, particularly former Danville teammates Alex Robenolt, Brycen Heimbach and Nick Ciccarelli.
"I was holding out hope so bad (for a remedy)," he said. "If that was taken away, what was I going to do? To do nothing would be even worse. I'm thinking, 'What can I do to stay in the game?'"
Now, the pandemic-related break presented McGaw extra time to rehab and push toward a target weight of 185 pounds in time for fall workouts. He intends to work ahead in his Secondary Education major. Also, he and several friends are lined up to coach Danville's Junior American Legion squad this summer.
McGaw gets a similar reaction — How old are you? — whenever he explains that hip replacement surgery landed him at Bloomsburg.
"They usually ask about the scar, so I have to show them the scar — it's pretty large," he said. "The thing is, I always knew I was supposed to get (the procedure). Originally it was at 50 to 60 years old. Then it went down to 40, then all the way to 19."
Complications from a near life-long disease brought McGaw home saddened and unsure about his future. The ability to play ball again — a gift that came with metal, plastic and ceramic adornments — kept him home feeling happy and grateful.
"Honestly, the way I look at it is just to appreciate what you have. I know that sounds so cliche, but almost anything can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye," he said. "You learn really fast how much you love something as soon as it's gone. I realized how much I truly love playing. I missed the hell out of it."