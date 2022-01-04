LEWISBURG — Bucknell was coming off what coach Nathan Davis called probably the best defensive effort of the season in a two-point loss to Boston University on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Davis and the Bison, Bucknell didn't replicate that Tuesday as Army shot 60% from the field on its way to a 96-89 win over the Bison in Patriot League men's basketball.
"It's not overly complicated; clearly, we had a very poor effort at the defensive end across the board," Davis said. "We didn't make it very challenging in any respect. It's on all of us to figure out why that was. ... We'll look at it schematically. We'll look at style of play. We'll look at everything.
"We've got to buckle down and find a way to play better and coach better."
Still for much of the game, Bucknell (3-11, 0-2 Patriot League) operated as well or better than Army offensively. Alex Timmerman made a pair of free throws to put the Bison ahead 68-62 with 13:18 to play.
However, everything changed after that.
Army (8-6, 2-0) went on a 22-5 run over the next eight minutes to take an 11-point lead (84-73).
"We let them get comfortable," Bucknell senior Andrew Funk said. "We stopped pressuring the ball, stopped getting in gaps, stopped getting deflections. Once a team gets comfortable, they're tough to get off track. The biggest thing is sustaining energy for a full 40 minutes. We're going to have one- to two-minutes lapses, but they can't turn into four, five, six minutes. That run turned into a double-digit swing."
In addition to Army scoring on nine of 10 possessions to start the run, Bucknell had five of its 14 turnovers during that stretch.
"We had a couple really bad turnovers that didn't help," Davis said. "I thought we lost our concentration defensively. They were some late baskets on shot clocks. We got beat by people using their strengths, instead of trying to make them go to their weaknesses."
Funk, who scored a game-high 28 points, hit a jumper to start a 7-0 Bucknell run. Jake van der Heijden came flying in to grab an offensive rebound and tip it in, and Elvin Edmonds IV hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bison to within 84-80 with 3:32 to play.
"The offense was flowing for both teams," van der Heijden said. "We just couldn't get stops at the end of the game, and that really cost us."
The Bison were unable to get closer than four as Army made a couple of layups, and shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
"Once we get into league play, things start to ratchet up," Funk said. "The effort that we put forth against Boston on Saturday, especially on the defensive end, just wasn't there tonight. We've got to be a lot more focused, have a lot more concentration on that end."
van der Heijden scored a career-high 20 points, with 15 coming in the first half. His previous career high was 15, and he had scored 10 points combined in his previous three games.
"I knew this was a really important game for us," van der Heijden said. "I wanted to come in really focused. The past couple days in practice, I tried to focus on what I needed to do to help the team win. Coach was telling me I needed to make my 3s. ... I really wanted to help our team on that end."
van der Heijden made his first four 3-pointers of the game, and finished 6-of-9 from the field.
"One of the things we want everyone to do is be more aggressive," Davis said. "He did a good job of being ready to shoot when he caught the ball."
Funk, the only senior on the team, said the message to his teammates was to keep working and improving as there is still a lot of season left for the Bison.
"Just keep showing up, honestly," he said. "Every day we're in the gym working. We have 30 games a year, but we're working 300-some days. The biggest thing is look what we did wrong, look what we need to get better at and don't be afraid to take criticism. We have a very open group in that aspect. We want to learn. We want to get better."
ARMY 96, BUCKNELL 89
Army (8-6, 2-0) 96
Chris Mann 4-7 0-0 8, Charlie Peterson 6-7 1-2 13, Josh Caldwell 7-14 0-0 16, Jalen Rucker 7-14 6-8 21, Aaron Duhart 9-13 0-0 20, Isaiah Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, TJ Small 1-3 1-2 4, Nolan Naess 2-3 0-0 6, Matt Dove 3-4 2-2 8, AJ Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Lezanic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-65 10-14 96.
Bucknell (3-11, 0-2) 89
Jake van der Heijden 6-9 4-4 20, Andre Screen 8-9 1-2 17, Elvin Edmonds IV 1-4 0-0 3, Andrew Funk 12-19 2-3 28, Xander Rice 5-10 1-1 15, Josh Adoh 1-2 0-0 2, Josh Bascoe 0-2 0-0 0, Alex Timmerman 1-4 2-2 4, Ian Motta 0-0 0-0 0, Malachi Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 10-12 89.
Halftime: Army 50-49. 3-point goals: Army 8-22 (Duhart 2-3, Naess 2-3, Caldwell 2-4, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-7, Mann 0-2); Bucknell 11-24 (van der Heijden 4-6, Rice 4-7, Funk 2-8, Edmonds 1-2, Adoh 0-1). Rebounds: Army 31 (three tied with 5); Bucknell 27 (three tied with 4). Assists: Army 17 (Rucker 5, Duhart 5); Bucknell 21 (van der Heijden 5). Steals: Army 7 (Caldwell 2, Duhart 2); Bucknell 4 (Rice 2). Blocked shots: Army 3 (three tied with 1); Bucknell 2 (Screen, Edmonds). Turnovers: Army 8; Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Army 13; Bucknell 16. Fouled out: Edmonds. A: 807.