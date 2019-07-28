Shawn Cooper didn't recognize the number that rang his phone over dinner one late spring evening.
He answered the call and was surprised to hear Eric Zimmerman on the other end.
Zimmerman had played for Cooper on Mifflinburg's American Legion baseball team in previous years. However, after skipping the high school season to run track, he wavered on playing ball this summer.
"We talked to him during the (spring) about it — 'You're going to play Legion, right?' ... 'Yeah, well, I don't know. We'll see,'" Cooper recalled. "Of course, I'm thinking, We need this boy."
See, Zimmerman offered far more than experience. He emerged as one of the Valley's top ballplayers in his sophomore year and was a Daily Item first team all-star as a junior. He was also an integral part of Post 410's back-to-back region championships and consecutive state tournament appearances.
So you can understand the commotion in the Cooper household that night Zimmerman called to confirm he would re-join the team. To hear Cooper tell it, his son Mason, a classmate of Zimmerman in Mifflinburg's Class of 2019, shot out his chair, thrust an arm in the air and shouted "Yessss!"
"He won't stop eating for nothing, but he stopped eating for that because he was so excited Zimmy was going to play Legion ball," said Cooper.
"You ask me what that meant to our team? Oh, my gosh. What a lift, just knowing that we had him in center field and his bat in the lineup leading off."
Mifflinburg will play in the Pennsylvania American Legion Division 2 Tournament for a third straight year on Aug. 3-5 in Hershey. Post 410 placed third in the state in 2017 and was last year's runner-up. Zimmerman's presence on a deep, veteran squad vastly increased the chances of reaching the pinnacle.
"One of our goals was to win a state championship this year," said infielder/pitcher Michael Warren, another recent Mifflinburg graduate. "It's definitely a possibility."
***
Zimmerman's uncommon skill helped Mifflinburg out of a sudden bind in the middle of the Region 5 championship game Tuesday.
Warren had pitched three no-hit innings, but host Hughesville got two runners on base to open the home fourth with an infield error and a walk. The next batter, Post 35 slugger Jaret Stroup, roped an 0-1 pitch to the gap in left-center that while sinking appeared certain to fill the bases with no outs, if not score Hughesville's first run.
"I thought was down (for a hit)," Cooper said. "(Scorekeeper) Kevin Warren goes, 'F-8' — he's already marking down an out in the book — and Zimmy glides under it and catches it. I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh. How did he do that?' He just reads the ball so well and he is so fast. He is so fun to watch."
Mifflinburg got out of the inning with Warren's no-hit bid (and shutout) intact. When Zimmerman batted the next inning with two on and two outs, he punished a first-pitch fastball for no-doubt homer that kept Post 410 on a fast track to a 10-0 win.
In another snapshot of his ability, Zimmerman opened the Region 5 final with a sharp grounder to the left side of the infield that was gloved by the Hughesville third baseman but thrown off line. Zimmerman ran so well through the bag that the first baseman wasn't able to catch him by sweeping a tag. Four batters later, Josh Foster crunched a grand slam that set the tone for Mifflinburg's rout.
"I think scoring multiple runs in any inning early in the game is a big momentum-booster," Foster said. "It starts the game off well and everyone's into it."
That's what Zimmerman brings to the ballpark in a crammed toolbox. He hits for average (.323), setting the table better than a wedding planner; he hits for power, as evidenced by seven doubles and the recent homer over 13 games; he brings a district champion sprinter's speed to the basepaths and center field; he is one of Mifflinburg's right-handed pitching options; and his glove is "where extra bases go to die," according to Cooper.
"Just knowing that I'm playing my hardest is a big deal for me simply because I know the other 13 guys are doing the exact same thing," Zimmerman said. "We're all giving 110 percent on each play."
Combine that with his knowledge of the game and a tempered, business-like attitude, and you have a special ballplayer — and a virtual clone of his older brother, Brian.
Brian Zimmerman, a 2015 Mifflinburg graduate and three-sport standout, swept the sprints at the District 4 Class 3A track and field meet and medaled in all three at states during his junior year. The following spring, Brian opted to pass on baseball and concentrate on sprinting with his eye on running at Lock Haven University. He was a strong district and state contender when an injured hamstring in the league championships ended his senior season.
Like his brother, Eric believed focusing on the sport he planned for college would be more beneficial that splitting time between track and baseball in his senior year of high school.
"It was a very tough decision," he said. "As much as I love baseball — it's right up there with track — I thought that if (running) is what I want to do in college, I could relax and focus to try reach my potential.
"I would definitely consider it my own path. However, Brian was very supportive and helpful throughout the decision-making process. He just told me to 'do what makes you happy; do what you feel is the right thing to do.' His injury was something in the back of my head also, but ultimately it came down to what I was going to do in college."
***
Eric Zimmerman wore the District 4 200-meter crown for three years, the most recent of which he paired with the Class 3A 100-meter title. He capped his high school career with a 15th-place finish in the state 200, a drop from the previous two years when Mifflinburg competed in Class 2A.
In his junior year, after hitting .448 to lead the Wildcats, he claimed his only state medal with an eighth-place finish in the Class 2A 200 meters (23.26). As a sophomore, he was ninth in the 2A state 200.
Zimmerman will bring that impressive resume to Lancaster Bible College, which will have an NCAA-sanctioned track and field team for the first time this year. The Chargers are coached by Melissa Baughman, wife of former Meadowbrook Christian School Administrator Rod Baughman who is now LBC's Assistant Athletic Director for Fundraising & Mentorship. The Baughmans are close friends of the Zimmerman family, Eric said.
"I hadn't known she was head of the (track and field) program," which competed on the club level for three years, Zimmerman said. "There were a couple connections (to LBC)."
A similar relationship — the one he has with his teammates — is what brought Zimmerman back to the baseball diamond.
"We've been playing together since we were in Little League — a good eight years — and I wanted to have that team experience again," he said. "All those guys on the team are like brothers to me."
Zimmerman said he came to his decision to return to the Legion team after spending "a lot time thinking and praying about it."
Cooper, though, had a trick or two up his sleeve.
"(Zimmerman) and Garrett Becker came down to my house one evening, and we were sitting out back talking about baseball," Cooper recalled. "Zimmy really hadn't (committed yet), he still wasn't sure, but I could just see it in his eyes that he wanted to play. I told him, 'I'm not sure, Zimmy, if I'm going to miss you more, or if your parents (Scott and Beth) are going to miss you playing more.'
"I went for the parent angle."
Not long after, Cooper and Post 410 had perhaps the best leadoff hitter and center fielder ever plucked from a track team.
"I missed an opportunity to play with those teammates during varsity season and I really wanted one more chance to play with those guys again," Zimmerman said. "I won't say I regret not playing varsity ball, but not playing made me realize how much I enjoyed playing and being part of the team."