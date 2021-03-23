MAHANOY CITY — Mount Carmel senior standouts Lauren Ayres, Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski couldn't exactly sit back and watch fellow starters Mia Chapman and Caroline Fletcher put on a show Monday, but they did have the best view in the house.
Chapman and Fletcher each scored a team-high 10 points, and keyed what Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano called "one of our best" games when the stakes were the highest the decorated program has ever known.
Almost from the opening tip, they burned tracks on the Mahanoy Area floor with their press-break and transition offense, and they kept the Golden Bears' lineup of 3-point snipers in check.
An eight-point lead in the first quarter was in the teens before the half and grew into the 20s before Mount Carmel celebrated its 52-33 win in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
"There are so many emotions," said Shedleski. "Everybody on the team contributed; our energy was at an all-time high. This was the biggest game in all of our careers, and we just came out and played Mount Carmel basketball. I'm just so proud of our girls."
The Red Tornadoes (18-5), who won their fifth consecutive game, earned the program's first state championship berth. They play Thursday at noon in Hershey's Giant Center against District 7 champion Neshannock, which was a 39-36 overtime winner against District 6 champ Penns Manor.
"Today we were all texting and we were all excited and it kind of started sinking in," said Fletcher. "I don't think this is going to sink in until we're at Hershey."
Chapman scored four points in the opening five-plus minutes Monday as the Red Tornadoes raced to an 8-3 lead. The junior guard added three rebounds and an assist in the quarter, and broke the Mahanoy's full-court press so well that the Golden Bears shelved it midway through the first quarter.
"(Ayres) always tells me on press-breaks to grab the ball and start runnin'," Chapman said. "That's what I do. When they pulled that press off, it really said something."
Fletcher surpassed her season average with five points in the second quarter to help Mount Carmel build an 18-7 lead. She turned a steal into a three-point play and hit a baseline jumper soon after in the first few minutes of the period.
"It was really important for us to come out and throw the first punch, as Coach says," Fletcher said. "Our last two games, we kind of had to claw back. So it was great to just show them what we're made of."
The District 11 champion Golden Bears (20-5) had no answer for the 6-foot-2 Renno, who had all nine of her points in the first half as well as 10 of her 11 rebounds and three of her five blocks. Renno was fouled while trying to convert a Chapman lob entry, and her two free throws put the Red Tornadoes up 26-13 with 90 seconds left in the half.
"I thought it was a huge momentum-booster for us," said Varano. "To come out and defend and play so hard, I was proud of them. Not only defensively, but there were contributions everywhere. You can't ask for more than that."
Chapman and Fletcher combined to score all of Mount Carmel's points in a 9-0 run that started the second half, and increased the margin to 35-16.
Fletcher ripped a baseline jumper, and dished a slick assist to Chapman in transition before converting another three-point play. Chapman highlighted the sequence when she bolted between two Mahanoy Area players in a race toward midcourt, then leaped to punch a loose ball down the floor that she chased down for a layup.
"We knew it was very important to jump on them right away (out of halftime) and to get the momentum in our direction," said Chapman. "Making a play like that gave such an adrenaline rush, and it really did pull the momentum our way."
Fletcher topped her season-high with 10 points, while Chapman matched her best. They also combined for six boards, two steals and two assists.
"I know sometimes it's easy to let Dani do it, or let (Shedleski) do it, or (Ayres) because they're role players," said Varano. "But they're very good in their roles, and they really expanded those roles tonight. That was great to see."
Cealinn McGroarty led Mahanoy with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She and the Golden Bears starters combined to make more than 130 3-pointers on the season. They made just seven of 23 attempts Monday, three after the half.
"We knew Mahanoy was a good team, but we also knew what to expect from them," said Shedleski. "We knew going into this game that we didn't have to go through anybody; they had to come through us to get to the state championship.
"We knew that this was our game to win."
PIAA CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
MOUNT CARMEL 52, MAHANOY AREA 33
Mount Carmel (18-5) 52
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 2, Mia Chapman 4 2-3 10, Caroline Fletcher 4 2-2 10, Lauren Shedleski 3 0-0 8, Dani Rae Renno 3 3-6 9, Alyssa Reisinger 2 3-4 7, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-0 4, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-15 52.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Jenna Pizzoli, Molly McCracken, Maggie McCracken.
Mahanoy Area (20-5) 33
Cealinn McGroarty 4 0-0 10, Claudia Clark 3 0-0 8, Haley Moss 2 0-0 5, Meghan Macleary 2 0-0 5, Madison Bowles 1 0-0 3, Isabella Kramer 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 0-0 33.
3-point goals: Clark 2, McGroarty 2, Moss, Macleary, Bowles.
Did not score: Allyson Babinsky, Caitlee Kessock, McKenna Cavenas, Brandi Derr.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`13`13`14`12 — 52
Mahanoy Area`5`11`3`14 — 33