VIDEO: Game Night High School Football Podcast - Week 6 44 min ago Daily Item Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman and Lead Football Writer Todd Hummel break down every local high school football game set for this weekend across the Central Susquehanna Valley. Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CESARI, Carmen Mar 1, 1939 - Sep 25, 2019 SNYDER, Brenden Dec 8, 1996 - Sep 24, 2019 Luck, TommieJo SNOOK, John Jul 22, 1926 - Sep 25, 2019 SNYDER, Gene Apr 5, 1935 - Sep 24, 2019 Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook