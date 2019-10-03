VIDEO: Game Night High School Football Podcast - Week 7 2 hrs ago Daily Item Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman and Lead Football Writer Todd Hummel break down every local high school game set to be played this weekend in the Central Susquehanna Valley region. Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HOLLIS, Krista Jan 10, 1973 - Sep 30, 2019 TRAISTER, Dr. Catherine Jan 15, 1959 - Oct 3, 2019 SHAFFER, Jane May 2, 1938 - Oct 2, 2019 TROUTMAN, Reuben Feb 14, 1932 - Sep 14, 2019 COOK, David Nov 12, 1950 - Oct 1, 2019 Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook