VIDEO: Game Night High School Football Podcast 5 hrs ago Daily Item Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman and Lead Football Writer Todd Hummel break down every local high school football game set for this weekend. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries COWHER, Shirley Aug 9, 1961 - Sep 10, 2019 MIMS, Patricia Nov 15, 1934 - Sep 10, 2019 MAURER, Paul Jan 12, 1933 - Sep 9, 2019 MULL, Francis Apr 20, 1930 - Sep 9, 2019 COTNER, Frederick Oct 10, 1930 - Sep 8, 2019 Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook