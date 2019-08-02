Josiah Viera, who battled the extremely rare and fatal Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome that ages a person approximately a decade every year, will be inducted into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame just months after his death.
The league has announced its 2019 Hall of Fame Class, which includes Viera — who was 14 when he died last December — Gene Baker, Jane Rogers and New York Yankees great Bernie Williams.
Viera, of Hegins, served as the 2009 Pennsylvania Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network, meeting then-President Barack Obama and inspired a pair of ESPN 30-for-30 specials about his love for baseball and the impact he’s had on players — including many within the St. Louis Cardinals system.
According to a release from the New York-Penn League, “Viera captured the hearts of baseball fans around the country during his life, but it was in the New York-Penn League, with the State College Spikes, that his impact was most directly felt. His joyous spirit and enthusiasm was a source of inspiration for players, coaches, staff and fans. During his time as the Spikes’ honorary bench coach, Josiah helped propel the club to three Pinckney Divi