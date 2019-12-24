COAL TOWNSHIP — Elyssa Yealy scored a game-high 20 points, and Williams Valley rallied from a third-quarter deficit to remain undefeated in Schuylkill County League-Division II action with a 36-33 win over Lourdes Regional on Monday night.
Katie Sandri had nine points for the Red Raiders (3-4), while Peyton Kehler and Terri Reichard each chipped in eight points.
Williams Valley (6-1) 36
Elyssa Yealey 7 2-3 20; Emily Kramer 4 2-2 10; Mandy Bordner 1 2-6 4; Hannah Savage 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-11 36.
3-point goals: Yealey 4.
Did not score: Tori Rebuck, Alex Boyle, Jen Sinneyer, Mackenzie Carl, Jade Groff.
Lourdes Regional (3-4) 33
Terri Reichard 3 0-0 8; Katie Sandri 3 0-0 9; Peyton Kehler 4 0-0 8; Emma Shimko 1 1-2 3; Jacelyn Olvany 0 0-2 0; Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 1-4 33.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Reichard 2, Czeponis.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley 14 6 5 11 — 36
Lourdes Regional 11 5 12 5 — 33
MILLERSTOWN – Kenedy Stroup and Alli Crocket each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win.
Zoe Webb had five points for the Mustangs (0-7).
Greenwood 42, Midd-West 18
Midd-West (0-7) 18
Rylee Shawver 1 0-0 2; Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2; Zoe Webb 1 3-4 5; Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 2 0-0 4; Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2; Camryn Markley 0 0-1 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 4-7 18.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Mckenna Dietz.
Greenwood (5-3) 42
Kenedy Stroup 3 6-6 12; Jordan Stroup 0 1-2 1; Abby Taylor 0 3-6 3; Alli Crockett 3 5-6 12; Alli Walton 4 3-4 11; Sarah Pennay 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 19-26 42.
3-point goals: Crockett.
Did not score: Ella Brummer, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 1 2 4 11 — 18
Greenwood 10 12 12 8 — 42
MANDATA — Julie Anthony scored seven second-quarter points to help the Mounties break open a one-point game.
Sam Snyder had 12 points to lead the Eagles (1-6).
South Williamsport 51,
Line Mountain 31
South Williamsport (3-3) 51
Sydney Bachman 3 2-4 11; Haley Neidig 2 1-2 5; Julie Anthony 4 0-0 9; Claudia Green 6 5-11 17; Rachel Stahl 3 0-1 6; Piper Minnier 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-18 51.
3-point goals: Bachman 3, Anthony, Minnier.
Did not score: Sami Branton, Claire Alexander, Aleigha Reippel, Madi Tolomay.
Line Mountian (1-6) 31
Sam Snyder 4 2-3 12; Lilliana Feliciano 0 0-2 0; Sara Canepa 2 0-0 4; Jaya London 1 0-0 3; Katelynne Michael 3 0-6 6; Liberty Downs 2 2-2 6; Kalina Pechart 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 4-15 31.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, London.
Did not score: Sage Hoover, Brianna Bendas, Emily Gonsar, Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 13 18 9 11 — 51
Line Mountain 12 5 9 5 — 31