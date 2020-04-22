STATE COLLEGE — Ten years ago, Randy Iles and his family collaborated with four other families to purchase a condo located near Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.
Although neither of the families had previously met, Penn State sports brought them together.
“We ended up becoming great friends, even though everyone has since left the condo and ended up with houses in State College,” Iles said. “That formed a group that became our tailgate family.”
On Saturday, Iles reunited with his tailgate family for Penn State’s Blue-White virtual tailgate. Penn State announced the event after its Blue-White spring football scrimmage scheduled for April 18 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Iles said his tailgate group, which has grown to include 25 to 30 core families over the years, originally planned to tailgate via the Zoom web platform before Penn State made its announcement.
“We needed to drink the Kool-Aid and get caught up with everybody,” Iles said with a laugh. “So it was a wonderful thing to see Penn State’s virtual tailgate was going to happen at the same time. So we kind of adjusted our timeframe so that we could take advantage of what Penn State was offering. Everybody wore blue and white. We always make special Bloody Marys. I had a virtual background of our tailgate location where we fly our flag, so you could see the flag behind us.”
The Blue-White virtual tailgate attracted more than 8,000 tailgaters and more than 700 tailgates. The event included live trivia, a replay of the 2016 Penn State-Ohio State game and other fan-friendly interactive offerings. At one point during the two-and-a-half-hour party, #BWVirtualTailgate ranked No. 3 on Twitter in Pennsylvania’s hashtag trends.
Tailgaters who registered on Zoom were treated to drop-ins from Penn State coaches, players and administrators. Iles and his group chatted with new Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.
“We asked a few football-related questions, but it kind of came down to where we all were — how are you doing?” Iles said. “We found out his family and he is still in Miami. They can’t move. He’s doing everything remotely. I think he got a kick of connecting with a bunch of crazy Penn Staters as much as we felt privileged to join our group.”
Saturday’s fun wasn’t limited to seasoned Penn State fans.
Muhlenberg Township resident Kristin Edwards said her 7-year-old son, Jayden, has already resolved to attend and play football at Penn State when he’s of age. The youngster was named his football team’s offensive most valuable player, and he cites former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and current Nittany Lions center Michal Menet among his favorites.
Naturally, Jayden planned his family’s Blue-White tailgate.
“He is a die-hard Penn State fan,” Kristin Edwards said. “He decided probably at about age four that he was going to go to Penn State, and he was going to be a Penn State football player. End of story. For the last three years, he has been nothing but obsessed with Penn State.”
Last Tuesday, Jayden began working on the logistics of his family’s tailgate. The Edwards family also incorporated elements of learning into the youngster’s planning process.
“We kind of used it as a learning opportunity,” Kristin Edwards said. “We treated it like a school assignment, so he had to write down his list. He had to think about different ways to host the party and who he would want to invite. Overall, it was a really great experience, and it just became a fun family activity on Saturday morning because we all were able to get involved and excited.”
On Tuesday, The Nittany Lion Club named Jayden’s party the winner of its “Best Team Spirit” award. Kristin Edwards said the family will donate its Weis gift card to a family in need or a front-line/essential person in Berks County.
Chris Grosse, Penn State’s assistant athletic director for marketing, said the idea of a Blue-White virtual tailgate was conceived several weeks ago after he saw a screenshot of a gathering of Penn State fans posted in a Facebook fan group.
From there, Grosse worked with members of Penn State’s athletic department to develop a plan.
“Everyone from strategic communications to creative services to video production to our Nittany Lion Club and our sponsorship folks,” Grosse said. “We all kind of threw around ideas of how we could put together a day of virtual events. After about a week of planning, we kind of ended up on what you saw on Saturday, all the different pieces of it.”
The end product resulted in spirited participation from Penn State fans across the globe. Although Nittany Lion nation couldn’t meet in-person last Saturday, members still found a way to come together to rally around a positive cause.
“Seeing the social media interaction, and people were setting up complete tailgates at home and tents outside with TVs out there and making all sorts of food, it really kind of got people to get back to that old mindset of, ‘Oh, man. There’s a game. I can’t wait to get out there and see my friends and talk about Penn State and just have a great time,’” Grosse said. “I think it was a way to make some people who probably haven’t connected in a while connect again. I was just really outstanding how many people bought into it and not only did it just to do it but really did it up.”