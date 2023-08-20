Is the cottontail rabbit population in your area suddenly dropping? Are you finding multiple dead cottontail rabbit that appear to have died from an unseeable cause? If so, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know.
Cottontails face many dangers in their lives. Domestic cats and dogs, fox, coyotes, bobcats, hawks and eagles all prey on rabbits. Many are killed on our highways. Lawn mowing takes a toll, as does extreme weather conditions. Both affect cottontail populations. Currently, yet another killer is entering the picture: Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus.
The Game Commission is currently developing a plan to combat Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Sero Type 2. Also known as RHDV2, it has the ability to cause Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease — a fatal disease with the ability to spread quickly through both wild and domestic rabbit populations causing widespread mortality.
If you feel this disease may be affecting rabbits in your area, please contact the Game Commission using one of the following methods. Call 1-833-PGC-HUNT, 1-833-PGC-WILD or go online to www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS. To learn more about the disease itself, go online to https://www.pgc.pa.gov/wildlifehealth/RHD.
One of the state’s more common wildlife species, cottontail rabbits can be found in agricultural areas, residential areas, rejuvenating clear-cuts and swampy areas. If there are tender plants in the area, the odds are good you will find a cottontail population.
It is not at all uncommon for rabbit populations to fluctuate. Population highs typically occur during the summer months when adults are known to birth several litters of young. Due to being preyed upon by so many species, few rabbits live to see over one year of age. In a healthy population, as many as 80 percent will be young of the year.
One of the keys to holding a healthy rabbit population on your property is offering rabbits good protective cover where they can both hide from predators as well as escape severe weather. Something as simple as a brush pile can go a long way toward helping rabbits. While a lawn-like area will attract feeding rabbits, heavy brushy cover is the key to rabbit survival.
If you are a pet owner and wish to help wild rabbits survive, it is important to keep your dogs under control, as even a well-fed pet will follow its natural urges to attack and kill when given the opportunity. This is especially true during the summer months when not only adults, but young rabbits are the most vulnerable. It is not uncommon to find entire nests destroyed by free-roaming domestic cats. Not needing the food, the victims may be left behind simply going to waste.
With so many perils to avoid, it is important that RHD is kept to a minimum. Please do your part and report any possible outbreaks you encounter. The future of your local rabbit population depends upon it.