The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.
Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Javier Báez from the Chicago Cubs before baseball’s trade deadline — and then revealed injured ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.
Pirates 7, Phillies 0
PITTSBURGH — Wil Crowe and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.
Crowe (3-5) pitched six innings and allowed the Phillies’ only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four.
Nationals 4, Cubs 3
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and Washington beat Chicago, hours after both franchises completed trade-deadline teardowns.
Paolo Espino (3-2) pitched a career-high 5 /3 innings, yielding his only run on Rafael Ortega’s double in the third.
Brewers 9, Braves 5
ATLANTA — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs, and Milwaukee overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 181/3 innings, Pedro Severino homered twice, and Baltimore beat Detroit.
Blue Jays 6, Royals 4
TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot, and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating Kansas City.
George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border as the Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019.
Rays 7, Red Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered, and Tampa Bay beat Boston to move within a half-game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.
Mariners 9, Rangers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer, and Seattle beat rebuilding Texas.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with New York to help the Yankees beat Miami.
Cardinals 5, Twins 1
ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 52/3 strong innings, and St. Louis beat Minnesota.