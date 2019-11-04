The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana got his first career hat trick and the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night.
Lars Eller added a power-play goal, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson each had two assists for the Capitals, who have won eight of nine and lead the NHL with 25 points.
n Blackhawks 3,
Ducks 2, OT
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrick Kane scored 24 second into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews, and Chicago beat Anaheim.
Rookie Adam Boqvist scored his first career NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage for the Blackhawks.