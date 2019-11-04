The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana got his first career hat trick and the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night.

Lars Eller added a power-play goal, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson each had two assists for the Capitals, who have won eight of nine and lead the NHL with 25 points.

 

n Blackhawks 3,

Ducks 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrick Kane scored 24 second into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews, and Chicago beat Anaheim.

Rookie Adam Boqvist scored his first career NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage for the Blackhawks.

Tags

Recommended for you