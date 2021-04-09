DANVILLE — The Danville softball team has been dominant early this season.
Thursday afternoon was no different, as the Ironmen were equally as effective with their bats as they were with their gloves, steamrolling Selinsgrove 12-1 in five innings.
The victory was the third five-inning mercy-rule win in as many games this season for Danville (3-0), as the Ironmen have now outscored their opponents by a score of 32-1.
At the forefront of the Ironmen’s most recent performance was pitcher Morgan Wagner (2-0), who hurled her second two-hit complete game in as many starts.
“We had the drive to win as a team,” Wagner said. “I wanted to win as a group, not just as an individual player, so that’s what really drove me to pitch the way I did.”
Danville’s senior southpaw carried a no-hitter into the fifth and final inning before allowing a leadoff single to Riley Batdorf, who later came around to score the Seals’ only run to break up the shutout bid.
Even though she “wasn’t as sharp as normal,” Wagner still frequently made Selinsgrove hitters miss, as 11 of the 15 total outs she recorded were strikeouts. However, on the few balls the Seals were able to put in play, the Ironmen defense was there to pick Wagner up, committing just one error during the contest.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster knowing I have that strong defense behind me,” said Wagner, who went 2-of-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. “We’ve struggled with that before, but now we’re working as a unit and not just as individual players.”
Danville coach Jamie Strausser said: “We had a couple little blunders there, but that happens every now and then. Overall, I thought we played well. I’m always proud. They work hard, no matter win or lose.
“Morgan wasn’t as sharp as normal tonight, but she got the job done and pitched pretty well. The whole team wasn’t its sharpest today, but as long as we play as a team, we’ll be successful. They’re having fun.”
The defense for Selinsgrove wasn’t nearly as impressive, as the Seals committed seven costly fielding errors, many of them leading to unearned runs. The defense struggled the most in the bottom of the fourth inning, when four Selinsgrove mistakes led to Danville posting a seven-spot on just three hits in the frame.
“We gave up way too many unearned runs with all those errors,” Selinsgrove coach Joel Rogers said. “It’s a totally different game at the end of (the fourth) inning if we played the way we’re capable of. You’ll never beat a good or a bad team with that many errors. (Wagner) throws hard, but when you’re going up against a pitcher like her, you have to contain them with your defense and keep yourself in the game.
“You can’t give them six or seven outs in an inning. That’s the bottom line. We have to clean that up, because if we did, we’d still be playing right now. I don’t want to make excuses. We just didn’t play well, that’s the bottom line. We can catch flyballs and groundballs, but we just didn’t do it today.”
Offensively, Danville was productive throughout its lineup, as seven Ironmen collected hits, and six tallied RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Cara Bohner paced the Ironmen with a game-high three hits, the last of which was a two-run triple to right field for Danville’s final two runs.
Wagner and nine-hole hitter Dejah Jones also recorded multiple hits. Jones, a freshman, posted a game-best three RBIs.
“They’re finally starting to believe in themselves,” Strausser said. “They’re showing a lot of confidence at the plate and it shows. They’re hitting very well. (Thirty-two hits) in three games is very impressive. It’s a big difference from two years ago when they were all sophomores.”
Danville is back in action today at home against Milton. The Seals hit the diamond again on Saturday, when they host Midd-West.
DANVILLE 12,
SELINSGROVE 1 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove 000 01 — 1-2-7
Danville 221 7x — 12-11-1
Sophia Ramer and Kaitlyn Eisley. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner (2-0). LP: Ramer.
Selinsgrove: Riley Batdorf 1-2, run.
Danville: Cara Bohner 3-4, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dejah Jones 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Morgan Wagner 2-4, run, 2 RBIs.