DANVILLE — Morgan Wagner hit a pair of home runs to power Danville to an 18-1 four-inning win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball Friday.
The Ironmen (4-0) also got a three-run home run from Alyssa Snyder, and took advantage of 11 walks.
Wagner hit a two-run home run with one out in the first inning as Danville jumped out to a 4-0 lead. She added a three-run shot in the second as the Ironmen extended their lead to 9-0.
The Ironmen have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 50-2 this season.
The Black Panthers scored their lone run in the top of the fourth when Larissa Shearer drove in Brooklyn Wade.
Danville ended the game with eight runs in the fourth.
Danville 18, Milton 1 (4 inn.)
Milton 000 1 — 1-3-0
Danville 451 8 — 18-11-1
Alivia Winder and Gabby Whiteknight. Cara Bohner and Lindsey Cashner, Emma Shultz.
WP: Bohner. LP: Winder.
Milton: Kiersten Stork 2-2; Larissa Shearer RBI.
Danville: Morgan Wagner 2 HRs (first, one on; second, two on); Cheyenne Starr 2B; Kira Snyder 2-3; Alexis Hepner 2B.