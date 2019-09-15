Wagner wins Jim Nace Memorial race

SELINSGROVE — When the skies were gray with intermittent rain Saturday, second-generation 410 sprint car driver Logan Wagner wasn’t sure he should make the trip to Selinsgrove Speedway to race in the 37th annual Jim Nace Memorial 410 sprint car race.
The two-hour trip was worth $20,000 as the Harrisonville driver — driving for car owners John and Pee Wee Zemaitis, of Tower City — started on the pole and wired a stellar field to win the 40-lap race, holding off another second-generation driver, Freddie Rahmer, of Salfordville.
It was the first trip to Selinsgrove in a 410 sprint car for the son of driver Mike Wagner.
After celebrating on top of his car, Logan said, “I’m speechless. This is awesome, it’s the biggest win of my career. I hope we get many more.”
Logan has won the last two Port Royal Speedway 410 championships, equaling the number won by his dad.
Rahmer didn’t make it easy as he continued to close in the waning laps and finished second by 0.7555 seconds.
“I can’t thank the Nace family enough for all they do,” Logan Walter said, adding racing was great in Pennsylvania. “I love it.”
Finishing third through fifth were Brian Brown, of Grain Valley, Mo.; Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, Iowa; and T.J. Stutts, of Liverpool. The rest of the top 10: Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg; Brian Montieth, Phoenixville; Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg; Lance Dewease, Fayetteville; and Steve Buckwalter, Royersford.
The 410 drivers, who hadn’t raced here since July, were greeted by a track that lived up to its name as the fastest half mile on the east coast.
Early into time trials, Madsen, a native of Australia, broke the eight-year-old track record in each of his two laps, with a 15.995 on the opening lap and a 15.694 on the second go-round.
Daryn Pitman, of Owasso, Okla., had the record with a 15.810 in 2011.
Madsen’s time held up to win the award for the fast time, presented by Nace’s widow, Chrystal.
In all, 12 drivers hit sub-16-second laps in trials.
Heat winners for the 30-car field of 410s were Brown; Logan Wagner; and Rahmer. The PASS 305 Sprint Car Series, the heat winners were Zach Newlin, Millerstown; Nathan Gramley, Lewistown; and Devin Adams, Lebanon. B-main checkered flags went to Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg for the 410s and Jake Waters, Mifflintown, for the 305s.
Middleburg driver Will Brunson had a scary moment midway through the B-main for the 305s when his sprint car erupted in flames coming out of turn two and down the backstretch. The fire went out in a matter of seconds, and Brunson quickly exited the car and was checked out by emergency personnel.
By the time the night ended, it turned out Brunson’s was one of four cars to catch fire, but there were no reported injuries.
At the scheduled fuel stop at the halfway point, Wagner said his crew didn’t do much the car for the final 20 laps.
“We pretty much let everything alone. We were pretty good out of the box,” he said.
He noted that on the restart, he was catching the pace car, so he knew he was fast. He said if he messed up, it would be his own fault, not that of the crew.
In the 305 feature, rookie Garrett Bard, of Wells Tanner, wired the field followed by Newlin, second; Keith Prutzman, Hamburg, third; Adams, fourth; Ian Cumens, Downingtown, fifth. Sixth through 10th went to Doug Dodson, Middletown; Ken Duke, Selinsgrove, Jimmy White, Mt. Union; Dave Grube, York Haven; and Gramley.