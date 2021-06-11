Line Mountain junior Aspen Walker knew her injury was serious the moment it happened on April 8 in Tower City.
Playing powerhouse Williams Valley on that fateful Saturday, Walker was hurt on the basepaths.
“When I was hurt, I told them, ‘I’ll see you in the postseason,’” Walker recalled. “I’m ready. That’s the game I wanted the most.”
Two months later, Walker and the Eagles have their chance for a bit of revenge after the 14-5 loss to the Vikings.
Line Mountain (21-3) will face Williams Valley (21-4) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at 2 p.m. Monday at Susan Stump Stadium at Pine Grove High School. The winner advances to Thursday’s state final in State College.
Walker returned to the Eagles in the district playoffs, and she has been behind the plate the last two games. Kylie Klinger played catcher in Walker’s stead for most of the season, a tough task with a hard-thrower such as Kya Matter in the circle.
“I can’t say enough about what Kylie Klinger did for this team,” Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wouldn’t be for Kylie Klinger stepping up when Aspen got hurt. There is no doubt about it.”
Walker’s willingness to be the Eagles’ vocal leader was apparent quickly in Thursday’s quarterfinal. When Line Mountain made an error early in the game, Walker quickly read her team the riot act, telling the girls they belonged in the quarterfinals and to “start playing like it.”
After she reached base to start the game-winning rally in the top of the eighth, Walker had a conversation with the next hitter — Jordan Brezgel — before Brezgel’s sacrifice bunt turned into a single.
“Aspen and I have been playing together since we were four,” Matter said. “It’s crazy to have her back. It’s comfort for me. It’s very comforting for me to have her back behind the plate. We know each other so well. She and I always on the same page on pitches.
“She always knows when I need a pick-me-up or anyone on the team needs a pick-me-up.”
Fessler added: It’s very important to have her back behind the plate. She’s a very smart player.”
Williams Valley, the 2019 Class A state champion, and the Eagles know each other well.
“These girls, they play with them, and they play against them at Williams Valley,” Fessler said. “We are also well aware of what they did the other year.”
“All season we talked about getting back there, getting a chance in the postseason to play Williams Valley again,” Matter said of the only team to beat her this season. “We want to prove ourselves. We are a Line Mountain team that is making history.”
The Vikings and the Eagles are polar opposites as teams. Line Mountain has made a living with Matter’s dominance in the circle, flawless team defense, and its ability to take advantage of opponents’ mistakes.
In Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory, Brandywine Heights made two defensive mistakes — one led to a bases-loaded opportunity that didn’t change the score in the sixth inning, and a second in the top of the eighth that led to Line Mountain’s four-run rally for the victory.
Matter has been her usual dominant self in the circle. The University of Maryland-Baltimore County-bound righty has struck out 59 hitters in 27 post-season innings, and has yet to allow a run in four games.
The Eagles have struggled at times this season offensively, except for Matter, who had an average better than .600 until a 1-for-3 day against Brandywine Heights.
However, in the postseason, Line Mountain has gotten at least one key hit from another part of its lineup and has consistently put the ball in play, forcing opposing defenses to make plays.
The Vikings have six players with at least 25 hits this season. As a team, they have 76 extra-base hits, including 17 homers.
Tori Rabuck — the younger sister of the Vikings’ former all-state twin football players Dylan and Devon Rabuck — leads the team with a .481 batting average, four homers, and 33 RBIs.
Lainie Shoop has been the top power hitter for the Vikings, hitting .407 with eight homers and 42 RBIs.
Line Mountain led the teams’ first meeting 4-0 before Walker was hurt.
It turned into Matter’s worst outing of the season, with nine earned runs, despite 12 strikeouts. She allowed eight hits in the game.
Elk Lake had five singles in Line Mountain’s state first-round game, but no other teams had more than three hits against Matter this season.