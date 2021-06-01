Line Mountain fans might have done a double take during the second inning of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 2A semifinal win over Muncy.
Junior Aspen Walker didn’t expect to be in the lineup for the district playoffs after suffering a knee injury in the second game of the season for Line Mountain.
“I told everybody I’d be back for the postseason, but the news I was getting from the doctors, I didn’t think so,” Walker said after the Eagles 11-0 five-inning win over the Indians.
However, when the weather didn’t cooperate last Friday, and the district semifinals were postponed for the first time, it gave Walker the opportunity to return for the game on Tuesday.
“I kept pushing it, and nagging my trainers to give me a shot,” Walker said. “I was passing all my tests, but I didn’t get cleared by the doctor until late Friday afternoon.”
So it allowed the Eagles (18-3) to use Walker in the semifinals in preparation for today’s District 4 Class 2A championship game with Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m. at Elm Park. Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament that begins on Monday.
It’s one of two title matchups today involving Valley teams. In Class 4A, top-seed Danville (18-1) will face Shamokin (16-5). Only winner of that game advances to the PIAA playoffs. They will open with District 2 champion Tunkhannock, a 6-3 winner over Berwick on Wednesday.
Of course, the Eagles are excited to get Walker back. She was a key member of the 2019 squad that won the school’s first district softball title. She was second on the 2019 team in batting average (.348), and led the team with 20 RBIs.
“Her presence is huge in the dugout for us,” Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said. “Plus it’s great to get that bat back in the lineup.”
Today’s matchup with Wyalusing is a rematch of Line Mountain’s 4-0 win in the 2019 championship game. On the surface, it’s not surprising the two squads are meeting again because the pitchers from the 2019 championship game — Line Mountain’s Kya Matter and Wyalusing’s Hailey Jane — both return.
However, the Rams lost five of their first seven games, and stood at 4-7 after a May 10 loss to Wellsboro. Jane and the Rams caught fire, though. The senior pitcher threw four shutouts in an eight-game winning streak that pushed the Rams to qualify for the playoffs. The biggest adjustment came in the field as Jane has allowed 70 runs this season, but just 29 were earned.
The Eagles have also gotten hotter as the season progressed. After starting 2-2, Line Mountain has won 16 of its last 17 games, it’s only loss coming to Class 5A Shikellamy. Matter has led that charge as the University of Maryland-Baltimore County-bound star has led Line Mountain in the circle and at the plate. She’s hitting .595 (25-of-42) after three hits in the semifinal with 18 runs scored, eight homers and 14 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. In the circle, she’s 5-2 on the season, and has struck 117 hitters in 55 innings.
If Matter isn’t the top two-way player in the area, the other contender for the throne will play in the 4A championship game. Morgan Wagner — like Matter headed to the Baltimore area to play Division I softball for Towson — has helped Danville to its first district championship game appearance since 2016.
Wagner leads the team with a .534 batting average and 29 RBIs. She’s 11-1 as a pitcher.
Her only loss came to Williamsport. The Millionaires touched her for seven earned runs after 30 scoreless innings to start the season. Remove that game and Wagner has allowed just two earned runs in her 11 victories this season. She has struck out 169 in 73 1/3 innings, and has allowed only two extra-base hits.
The Ironmen have been deadly on the basepaths as well going 52-of-55 this season on stolen bases, keyed by leadoff hitter Cara Bohner, who is hitting .484 with a team-high four homers and 30 runs scored. She also knocked in 20 runs this season.
Four of the Indians’ five losses came at the hands of the teams that finished ahead of them in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I — Danville and Central Mountain. Shamokin has managed just one unearned run against Danville pitching. Bohner, who went 7-0 this season in the circle, beat them 10-0 in the first matchup, and Wagner struck out 19 in a one-hitter in the second meeting between the schools.