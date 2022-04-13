LEWISBURG — Leah Walter hadn't trained for the 3,200-meter run since 2019, her freshman season on the track team.
Add to that fact that in the 800 she ran 20 seconds slower than her seed time, and 25 seconds slower than her fastest time this season in the 1,600 relay, and Walter seemed to be a strange choice for Milton girls track coach Rod Harris to put the weight of Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II meet on the shoulders of.
"Leah Walter did not have a good day, by any means, and somehow found a way to forget about the first three races," Harris said. "She was able to shake that off, run that race, in her final dual meet of her career against Lewisburg, it was very, very special."
Walter finished first in the 3,200 which helped the Black Panthers beat Lewisburg, 79-71, and give Milton a long-awaited victory over the Green Dragons. On the boys' side, the Hess brothers swept the top-three spots in the 3,200 to give Lewisburg a win over Milton by an identical 79-71 score at the Pawling Complex.
Harris and the Black Panthers have made themselves one of the top programs in District 4 over the past five season, but had yet to beat Lewisburg in a dual meet.
"This is super important for our program, because Lewisburg is who we measure ourselves against. Lewisburg is the best dual-meet team, and arguably, the best team in the district, every year," Harris said. "When we come here, we want to see where we stand in relation to them, but we also come here to win, every single year."
A quick question to Walter on how she handled the news that Harris was leaving the 3,200 and possibly the dual meet to her, showed exactly why Harris picked her for the role.
"I believed in my training," Walter said, who won the 3,200 in 12:43.67. "I just figured, I'd just go out and run. Coach Rod told me before the race, that if I won, we'd win the meet, so it more of a mental thing.
"I just wasn't going to break mentally."
So Walter's poor times earlier in the meet didn't really bother her once she hit the track for the 3,200.
"I think throughout my career, I've had enough ups and downs, that it didn't enter my mind for the 3,200," Walter said. "When you're put in that situation, you do revert back to your training, so (the poor times) didn't really bother me."
Walter also noted she doesn't get put in the position in the race if the Milton field athletes didn't have a great day.
"I really didn't think we had a chance to win (the meet). The way things were going on the track, it didn't feel like we were winning," Walter said. "But those field performances carried us, because we didn't have a good day on the track."
The Black Panthers swept the high jump behind Sarah Dewyer's win. Dewyer also won the long jump; Anita Shek won the discus and the shot put; and Mackenzie Lopez won the javelin. Riley Murray picked up the victory in the pole vault. Harris also mentioned Brianna Gordner's third in the shot put being big for the Black Panthers. Gordner exceeded her seed throw by 5 feet to earn a point.
Janae Bergey won the 100 and 200 for Milton, but Lewisburg outscored the Black Panthers on the track. Elena Malone won the 400 and the 800, while Siena Brazier swept both hurdles races for the Green Dragons.
The boys meet was a battle of the Green Dragons' dominance in the track — Lewisburg won all the individual events on the track, and two of the three relays — against Milton's dominance in the field. Lewisburg's Simon Stumbris won both jumping events, but Milton won the rest of the field events.
Lewisburg coach Ron Hess knew there was a good chance that all three of his sons sweeping the 3,200 should clinch the meet for the Green Dragons with just the 1,600 relay and the shot put to be completed — both of which Milton won.
The three Hess brothers, and Milton's Ryan Bickhart battled for most of the race with freshman Jonathan Hess and junior Thomas Hess, leading with Bickhart right on Jacob Hess' shoulder for third. However, Jacob Hess hit a different gear over the final 400 meters, winning the race in 9:58.84, while Jonathan Hess finished second in 10:00.59, and Thomas Hess was third in 10:03.56.
Jacob Hess added a win in the 1,600. Cam Michaels won the 100 and 200, and ran an impressive anchor leg on the 4x100 relay as Lewisburg nudged Milton by nine-hundredths of a second.
Julien Mercado-Bonanno won both hurdles races for Lewisburg.
Cole Goodwin won the shot put and discus for Milton.
Girls
MILTON 79, LEWISBURG 71
100: Janae Bergey (Milt), 12.84; Madeline Still (Lew), 13.3; Mackenzie Lopez (Milt), 13.52; 200: Bergey (Milt), 27.48; Maria Bozella (Lew), 28.5; Aaliyah Myers (Milt), 29.49; 400: Elena Malone (Lew), 59.17; Bozella (Lew), 1:05.03; Bergey (Milt), 1:06.8; 800: Malone (Lew), 2:35.45; Kyra Binney (Lew), 2:36.23; Leah Walter (Milt), 2:39.66; 1,600: K. Binney (Lew), 5:48; Walter (Milt), 5:52; Jenna Binney (Lew), 5:54; 3,200: Walter (Milt), 12:43.67; J. Binney (Lew), 12:47.62; Alanna Jacob (Lew), 12:53.07; 100H: Siena Brazier (Lew), 16.02; Riley Murray (Milt), 16.48; Madeline Ikeler (Lew), 17.05; 300H: Brazier (Lew), 48.04; Madison Cardello (Lew), 50.04; Ikeler (Lew), 51.16; 400R: Milton, 52.16; Lewisburg, 53.38; 1,600R: Lewisburg, 4:17.07; Milton, 4:33.57; 3,200R: Lewisburg, 9:17.66; Milton, 10:10.24; High jump: Sara Dewyer (Milt), 4-6; Murray (Milt), 4-4; Alexis Beaver (Milt), 4-2; Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-6; Emma Freeman (Lew), 9-0; Kathleen McTammany (Lew), 8-6; Long jump: Dewyer (Milt), 14-7; Brazier (Lew), 13-9; Ayala (Milt), 13-6; Triple jump: Dewyer (Milt), 31-0; Jacklyn Hopple (Milt), 30-2 1/2; Ayala (Milt), 29-4; Shot put: Anita Shek (Milt), 31-11; Hazel Buonopane (Lew), 28-1; Brianna Gordner (Milt), 27-9; Discus: Shek (Milt), 80-6; Grace Bruckhart (Lew), 71-5; Carly Neidig (Milt), 71-2; Javelin: Lopez (Milt), 115-6; Morgan Reiner (Milt), 106-2; Still (Lew), 97-11.
Boys
LEWISBURG 79, MILTON 71
100: Cam Michaels (Lew), 11.46; Chris Aviles (Milt), 11.68; Xzavier Minium (Milt), 11.77; 200: Michaels (Lew), 22.88; Aviles (Milt), 23.58; Minium (Milt), 24.19; 400: Thomas Hess (Le), 50.94; Noah Pawling (Lew), 56.19; Izayah Minium (Milt), 59.02; 800: Bryce Ryder (Lew), 2:06.35; Brody Bender (Milt), 2:07.31; Connor Murray (Lew), 2:17.15; 1,600: Jacob Hess (Lew), 4:40.9; Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 4:44.03; Ryder (Lew), 4:48.45; 3,200: J. Hess (Lew), 9:58.84; Jonathan Hess (Lew), 10:00.59; T. Hess (Lew), 10:03.56; 110HH: Julien Mercado-Bonanno (Lew), 16.65; Joel Langdon (Milt), 17.49; Tyler Kitchens (Lew), 17.96; 300H: Mercado-Bonanno (Lew), 42.98; Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 46.02; Ashton Krall (Milt), 46.18; 400R: Lewisburg, 44.06; Milton, 44.15; 1,600R: Milton, 3:43.94; Lewisburg, 3:44.87. 3,200R: Lewisburg, 8:43.48; Milton, 8:51.11; High jump: X. Minium (Milt), 5-8; Langdon (Milt), 5-8; Anthony Wendt (Milt), 5-6; Pole vault: Wendt (Milt), 12-0; Trey Locke (Milt), 9-0; Michael Hernandez (Lew), 8-6; Long jump: Simon Stumbris (Lew), 18-2; Donte Creek (Milt), 17-11 1/2; Peyton Rearick (Milt), 17-2 3/4; Triple jump: Stumbris (Lew), 39-3; Langdon (Milt), 37-0; Donte Cook (Milt), 36-11 1/2; Shot put: Cole Goodwin (Milt), 51-7; Zachary Gose (Lew), 50-2; Nolan Miller (Milt), 41-2; Discus: Goodwin (Milt), 156-10; Gose (Lew), 142-8; Evan Gemberling (Lew), 98-9; Javelin: Connor Snyder (Milt), 150-6; Jace Brandt (Milt), 139-1; Ethan Dominick (Lew), 136-11.