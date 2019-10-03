The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Tanner Walter and Leah Walter won the boys and girls cross-country races, respectively, for Milton on Wednesday, but Danville swept the quad meet.
The Ironmen topped the Black Panthers, Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg.
On the boys side, Eli Zakarian placed second to start a run of four Danville placers in the next five spots. Milton’s Brody Bender was fourth. Harrison Abram placed 15th to lead the Wildcats.
Coyla Bartholomew was Danville’s top finisher on the girls side with a second-place finish. Alexis Scopelliti led Mifflinburg by placing 18th.
BOYS
Danville 25, Milton 31
Milton 15, Jersey Shore 45
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 45
Danville 15, Jersey Shore 50
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Mifflinburg 27, Jersey Shore 29
Individual results: 1. Tanner Walter (Milt) 17:30; 2. Eli Zakarian (D) 17:40; 3. Rory Lieberman (D) 18:13; 4. Brody Bender (Milt) 18:22; 5. John Maize (D) 18:29; 6. Evan Klinger (D) 18:30; 7. Timmy Marvin (Milt) 18:40; 8. Colton Loreman (Milt) 18:41; 9. Nick Krohn (D) 18:56; 12. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 19:14; 14. Raidan Francis (JS) 19:29; 15. Harrison Abram (Miff) 19:32; 16. Tanner Allison (JS) 19:35; 18. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:53; 19. Maxwell Ferguson (JS) 20:10; 20. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 20:16; 23. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 20:22; 28. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 20:58; 29. Thomas Sawyer (JS) 21:04; 37. Patrick Hamlin (JS) 22:43.
GIRLS
Danville 25, Milton 32
Milton 22, Jersey Shore 35
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 46
Danville 19, Jersey Shore 40
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Jersey Shore 20, Mifflinburg 37
Individual results: 1. Leah Walter (Milt) 20:57; 2. Coyla Bartolomew (D) 21:11; 3. Abby Gerst (JS) 21:32; 4. Ariane Raymond (Milt) 22:14; 5. Emma Mikita (D) 22:49; 6. Rachel Buzzini (D) 22:51; 7. Olivia Huron (D) 22:52; 8. Katelyn Zimmerman (Milt) 23:13; 9. Grace Petrick (D) 23:28; 10. Hadley Hager (JS) 23:41; 11. Karenza Musser (Milt) 24:23; 12. Maddy Gerst (JS) 24:26; 16. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 26:12; 18. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 26:35; 21. Kyleigh Hager (JS) 27:23; 23. Kendall Houtz (Miff) 27:44; 24. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 28:05; 27. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 28:57; 29. Leslie Shadle (JS) 29:48.