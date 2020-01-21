MILLERSTOWN — Alli Walton flashed an almost bashful smile when talking about her game Wednesday, which did not at all jibe with the damage she did on the court.
Greenwood's senior center posted 21 points and 24 rebounds — falling one rebound shy of 20-20 through three quarters — to dominate East Juniata. The 6-footer scored the Wildcats' first 15 points to jumpstart a 39-28 victory that shifted the balance of power in the Tri-Valley League West Division.
"It's a good night's work (but) I don't really think it's so special," said Walton, who nearly doubled her season scoring average of 11.1 ppg. "I'm programmed to go get the rebound no matter what; that's my main priority. The points? If they come, they come."
Greenwood (10-4 overall, 7-2 TVL) won its fourth consecutive game and broke a tie atop the division with visiting East Juniata (9-5, 6-3). The Wildcats hold a slight edge over Juniata (9-5, 6-2) for first place in the TVL West.
"When two good basketball teams match up, you've got to exploit the other team's weakness," said Greenwood coach Jeff Deitz. "I thought we were able to exploit their weakness, which was our advantage in size."
In what could have been a devastating turn of events for the host Wildcats, all-state senior guard Kenedy Stroup started 0-for-17 from the floor and finished nowhere near her team-leading average (19.4 ppg.). However, the uncommon number of bad bounces and tough rolls turned into a bonanza for Walton, who had a good four inches on any Tiger and cleaned up so many misses.
"I just came out and played my game," she said. "It was just being active and aggressive for the ball, grabbing the rebounds and putting them back up."
Walton had one putback and shot 3-for-4 from the foul line in the first quarter to stake Greenwood to a 7-3 lead. In the second quarter, she followed up three Stroup misses and also ran the floor for a breakaway layup that put the Wildcats up 19-11. She finished the half with 17 points (shooting 7-of-12) and 12 boards.
"It's no secret what we what we try to do, and whenever Travis (Quici, the Tigers' coach) comes here or we go there Travis has a great game plan," said Deitz. "Tonight, his game plan worked — neutralize Kenedy. I just thought everybody on our team really stepped up and played a great floor game around what we did. We got the ball to the hot hand."
Greenwood pushed its lead into the teens in the third quarter with four points from both Walton and Abby Taylor, an Ella Brummer 3-pointer and Stroup's first points from the line with 56.7 seconds to play. Walton pulled seven boards and had two of her three blocks in the period. She reached 20 rebounds just 75 seconds into the fourth quarter.
"Alli Walton, the last couple of games, has been coming around and starting to give us what we want," said Deitz. "She went after it, and we she decides to go after it she's tough. They're the kind of performances we want from her on a night-to-night basis."
Clarye Guyer scored five of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers' deficit from going beyond 17. Paris Feltman totaled eight points and eight rebounds, while Alyssa Robinson had a team-best 11 boards and six points.
GREENWOOD 39, EAST JUNIATA 28
East Juniata (9-5, 6-3) 28
Paris Feltman 2 4-6 8, Clarye Guyer 4 0-0 10, Thea Neimond 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Robinson 2 1-2 6. Totals 10 5-12 28.
3-point goals: Guyer 2, Robinson.
Did not score: Leah Sankey, Cypress Feltman.
Greenwood (10-4, 7-2) 39
Kenedy Stroup 1 5-6 7, Abby Taylor 1 2-2 4, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3, Alli Crockett 1 2-2 4, Alli Walton 9 3-4 21. Totals 13 12-14 39.
3-point goals: Brummer.
Did not score: Mercedes McNaughton, Jordan Stroup.
Score by quarters
East Juniata`3`9`5`11 — 28
Greenwood`7`12`13`7 — 39
JV score: East Juniata 45-18.