The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs’ three-game winning streak.
Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors.
n Pistons 122, Nets 111
DETROIT — Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points, and Detroit took advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence, beating Brooklyn.
Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak, and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers. The last-place Pistons handed Brooklyn its third straight defeat.
Durant was out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
n Heat 98, Knicks 96
MIAMI — A Miami-New York game, down to the wire, just like old times.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo made sure it wouldn’t get away from the Heat.
The duo did all of Miami’s scoring for much of the second half, Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points, and the Heat beat New York to finish off a sweep of a home-and-home series.
RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it on the game’s final play, but his layup bounced off the rim, and Miami won three straight for the first time this season.
n Pelicans 130, Heat 101
NEW ORLEANS — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson’s early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston to extend their winning streak to four games.