HERSHEY — Michael Warren may not have had his best stuff on the mound, but what the recent Mifflinburg graduate accomplished at the plate offset his pitching struggles.
When it was over — and Warren took a moment to exhale — he and his teammates found themselves in a favorable spot at an early stage for the first time on the state level.
Collecting three hits in four plate appearances and driving in four runs, Warren’s offensive efforts helped Mifflinburg overcome an early deficit and grind out an 8-6 win over McConnellsburg in the opening round of the Pennsylvania American Legion’s Division II state tournament Saturday at Hershey’s Memorial Field.
Warren’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning — with the game tied 6-6 — chased home Eric Zimmerman and Reed Wagner with the winning runs.
“I know I put my team in a big hole — five runs in the first inning — so I had to make it up at the plate,” said Warren, who finished with two singles and a double.
“I made good contact.”
Wagner and Denzel Sampsell chipped in two hits apiece for Mifflinburg — playing in its third straight state tournament — which is sitting in the winners’ portion of the bracket for the first time in the tournament’s three-year history.
Mifflinburg was scheduled to play in Saturday night’s Game 4, but that contest was pushed back since rain and the extensive maintenance needed to manicure the field had Game 3 on hold for about three hours.
“That’s big, because the last two years we’ve lost our opening game,” Warren said. “When you’ve got a hole like that, especially with the pitch count rules and all that, it’s tough to crawl out. It’s a big win (for us).”
Mifflinburg will meet Indiana County’s Young Township in a matchup of unbeatens at 1 p.m. today, with Tony Bennage getting the starting nod for Mifflinburg. Young Township held off two-time defending champ Hamburg 5-4 in Game 1.
“We’re feeling pretty confident,” Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper said. “We’re going to throw Tony against Young Township. Hopefully, he does what he typically does for us, and goes out and gives us a solid six, seven innings. If we can get the W there, somebody has to beat us twice.”
Every member of Mifflinburg’s attack collected at least one knock — Garrett Becker drove in a first-inning run, but left moments after his lone at-bat with a shoulder injury that clouds his availability — as Cooper’s crew totaled 13 hits against Walker Funk and Gabe Stotler.
They needed those hits, too, since Warren had command issues throughout his four-inning start as he yielded five runs before Mifflinburg came to the plate. In fact, two of Warren’s six walks preceded Colton Souders’ three-run jack.
Cooper Grove’s run-scoring single made it 4-0 — Warren threw 40 pitches in the first — while a throwing error allowed Stotler to scamper home with a fifth run.
Fortunately, the Region 5 champions went on the attack immediately.
Warren’s RBI single and Becker’s run-scoring groundout in the home half of the first inning pulled Mifflinburg within three (5-2). An inning later, Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly and Warren’s run-scoring knock cut McConnellsburg’s lead to one (5-4).
When Bryce Koonsman ripped a solo home run to left-center with one out in the third, Mifflinburg and McConnellsburg were knotted up at 5-all.
“I don’t think we ever doubt our ability to score,” Cooper said. “I told them, ‘Guys, we haven’t gotten in the batter’s box yet. We’re down five, but if we just chip away every inning, before you know it we’ll be right back in this thing.’”
McConnellsburg, which was battling with Hamburg late Saturday for the opportunity to play today, nicked Warren for another run in the fourth when Donovan Garlock drew a two-out walk, swiped second and scored on Branden Lynch’s deep single.
Although Funk retired Mifflinburg in order in the fourth, Cooper’s group was in business an inning later when Colin Miller led off with a single and moved to third on Josh Foster’s double. Ultimately, both runners were stranded.
When Stotler replaced Funk to start the sixth, Mifflinburg’s game-winning rally was ignited when Gavin Enders parachuted a single into left field and Zimmerman worked a full count before drawing a walk. Wagner’s bunt single should have loaded the bases — Wagner beat out a pair of bunts — but a wild throw to first scored Enders.
Moments later, Warren lifted a fly ball to right-center that a fully extended Grove appeared to snag. The ball squirted out of Grove’s glove, however, allowing Zimmerman and Wagner to motor home and Warren to pull into second base with a double.
“Michael epitomizes what a gamer is,” Cooper said. “He didn’t have his A game on the mound. I talked to him a little about it and he said the mound was higher than any mound he’s thrown off all year. His release point was off and it showed, because he was up in the strike zone. ... We got four innings thankfully from him. He gutted through it.
“He did not allow that to carry over into any of his plate appearances and he stayed just as aggressive at the plate. Had a big night at the plate. That was huge.”
Warren struggled during his 97-pitch performance, and relievers Wagner and Zimmerman did not. Wagner faced seven batters during his 24-pitch relief stint, fanning one and walking one. Zimmerman needed 12 pitches to close out the victory.
“They did an awesome job,” said an appreciative Warren, who yielded all five McConnellsburg hits and struck out five before giving way to Wagner.
“We’ve got a lot of experience and they are very veteran, but this is still kind of uncharted water for us,” Cooper said. “We’ve stumbled every year in the first round, and this year we didn’t. We did get the win, so that’s huge.”
AMERICAN LEGION
DIVISION 2 STATE TOURNAMENT
MIFFLINBURG 8, McCONNELLSBURG 6
McConnellsburg`500`100`0 — 6-5-1
Mifflinburg`221`003`x — 8-13-1
Walker Funk, Gabe Stotler (6) and Colton Souders. Mike Warren, Reed Wagner (5), Eric Zimmerman (7) and Josh Foster.
WP: Wagner. LP: Stotler. S: Zimmerman.
McConnellsburg: Souders 1-for-3, run, HR (1st, two on), 3 RBIs; Branden Lynch 1-for-3, run, RBI; Cooper Grove 1-for-3, RBI; Brycen Hoffman 1-for-1, run, 2 walks, stolen base; Grayson Hall 1-for-4; Donovan Garlock 0-for-2, 2 runs, 2 walks; Stotler 0-for-2, run, walk.
Mifflinburg: Warren 3-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Wagner 2-for-3, 2 runs, walk; Denzel Sampsell 2-for-4, run; Zimmerman 1-for-2, 2 runs, walk, sac fly, RBI; Bryce Koonsman 1-for-4, run, HR (3rd, solo), RBI; Foster 1-for-3, walk; Ethan Hoy 1-for-3, run; Colin Miller 1-for-3, Gavin Enders 1-for-2, run; Garrett Becker 0-for-1, RBI.