I don’t envy Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in the slightest.
Two months into taking command of the conference from Jim Delany, Warren confronted the biggest obstacle to face the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Warren became the first Power Five commissioner to announce his conference’s teams — including football — would not play this fall. Instead, the Big Ten will reassess and attempt to play in the spring.
The response, as expected, wasn’t pretty.
In my humble opinion, Warren and the Big Ten didn’t have any choice other than to postpone fall sports.
With COVID-19 still prevalent in the Big Ten’s footprint and elsewhere around the country, it’d be wholly negligent to move forward with a fall sports season.
Even one coronavirus-related death is too many.
Warren’s apologies to affected student-athletes and coaches in August are far easier than apologizing to a grieving parent whose child’s life ended because of the coronavirus.
From the onset of his tenure as the Big Ten’s commissioner, Warren has been vocal about his responsibility and duty to protect the mental and physical well-being of his student-athletes. May brought forth the creation of the Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet.
“When I was hired as the Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, a core pillar of my vision was to make sure that we educate, embrace, engage and empower our more than 9,500 student-athletes. This is a complex and stressful time in our society and the mental health and wellness of our Big Ten family is a critical component of our focus,” Warren said in a statement regarding the initiative.
As unpopular as Warren’s recent decision may be, it’s congruent with what he’s preached.
As of Saturday, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the only two Power Five conferences that have tabled fall sports. The Pac-12 and commissioner Larry Scott took it even one step further and halted all athletic competitions for the rest of the calendar year.
One day after the Big Ten and the Pac-12 halted fall sports, the Big 12 moved full steam ahead with its plan for a fall sports season. The conference released football schedules for its members, with the season beginning on Sept. 26 and ending Dec. 5.
It’s almost as if Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t even watch the Big Ten’s schedule unveiling just last week only to have to ultimately tear it apart. While the Big 12’s season is scheduled to begin three weeks after the Big Ten’s previous Sept. 5 start, I’m not sure the three-week cushion will make a difference.
The SEC and ACC also intend to play this fall.
I get it — folks in America want any sign that things are on their way to returning to normalcy. For many, a college football season would signal just that. They’re disappointed, dejected and depressed. However, it’s wrong to promulgate false hope.
Could the Big Ten have handled the situation differently? Maybe. One of the many pleas from several league coaches was for a delayed start to the season rather than a full-on postponement, and that’s fair.
Personally, I wondered why the conference proceeded to release football schedules just six days before the decision to table them. One would have to think league brass knew of the inevitable.
These are, however, abnormal times, and things remain in a perpetual state of fluidity. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 made the right decision.
It’s never easy to be the first to do something, especially something historic.
I believe the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will ultimately end up canceling fall sports for their teams before their seasons begin. Perhaps the leagues were waiting for someone else to fall on the sword first.
Time will tell.
In the meantime, it’s good to see a conference and commissioner put their money — literally — where their mouth is when it comes to protecting their student-athletes, no matter how unpopular that decision may be.