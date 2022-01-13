TOWANDA — Samuel Hall and Kaden Milheim sparked a five-bout streak of Warrior Run victories with consecutive pins, and the Defenders handled Towanda, 42-18, in nonleague wrestling Thursday night.
Hall recorded his fall at 126 pounds in 2:55, while Milheim needed just 69 seconds to end his match. Cameron Milheim followed with a technical fall; Colby LeBarron won a 10-5 decision; and Isaiah Betz put Warrior Run up 24-3 with a 10-2 major.
Trey Nicholas (113) and Hunter Hauck (215) also had pins for Warrior Run.
Warrior Run 42, Towanda 18
120: Shane Atwood (T) dec. Anson Rouch, 9-3; 126: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Hayden Space, 2:55; 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Rylee Sluyter, 1:09; 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech. fall Riley Vanderpool, 21-6 (5:07); 145: Colby LeBarron (WR) dec. Sawyer Robinson, 10-5; 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) major dec. Jace Gunther, 10-2; 160: Mason Highley (T) pinned Cole Shupp, 1:46; 172: Bryant Green (T) pinned Tanner Confair, 1:30; 189: Stone Allison (WR) dec. Aiden Miller, 5-4; 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Tim Parker, 3:08; 285: Jared Gunther (T) dec. Ethan Carper, 5-0; 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Wyatt Stranger, 4-2 (SV-1); 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned J.B. Parker, 3:18.