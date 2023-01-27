TURBOTVILLE — Aiden McKee scored 12 points, and Carter Marr added 11 as the Defenders rallied in the fourth quarter.
The Defenders improve to 8-9 overall, 3-5 HAC-III, just a year after winning just one game.
Damen Milewski had 20 points to lead the Red Tornadoes (6-11, 2-6).
Warrior Run 49, Mount Carmel 48
Warrior Run (8-9) 49
Carter Marr 4 3-5 11; Cooper Wilkins 3 0-0 7; Aiden McKee 6 0-2 12; Mason Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 4 0-0 9. Totals: 20 5-9 49.
3-point goals: Polcyn 2, Newton, Wilkins.
Did not score: Aden Lewis, Braego Cieslukoski, Gavin Gorton.
Mount Carmel (6-11) 48
Michael Farranato 4 0-0 9; Garrett Varano 3 4-4 11; Luke Blessing 2 0-2 6; Damen Milewski 9 0-0 20; Noah Shimko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-6 48.
3-point goals: Blessing 2, Milewski 2, Farranato, Varano.
Did not score: Chase Balichik, Jacob Schultz, Nick Nestico.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;15;9;13;11 — 48
Warrior Run;14;13;8;14 — 49