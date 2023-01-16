TURBOTVILLE — Mason Sheesley knocked down four 3-pointers to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Defenders in the HAC crossover win.
Sheesley scored 14 points for the Defenders (4-7), while Aiden McKee added 13 and Cooper Wilkins and Ryan Newton added nine each.
Warrior Run 59, Jersey Shore 57
JERSEY SHORE (2-10) 57
Jager Woodring 4 1-2 9; Eliah Freeman 3 0-0 6; Ben Dalton 5 2-2 15; George Mosier 2 2-4 6; Mason Miller 4 2-2 10; Spencer Brian 3 2-4 9; Kaimen West 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-14 57.
3-point goals: Dalton 3, Brian.
Did not score: Diesel Kipa, Hunter Fink, Derrick High.
Warrior Run (4-7) 59
Griffen Harrington 2 2-2 6; Carter Marr 1 0-2 3; Cooper Wilkins 2 4-4 9; Aiden McKee 6 1-2 13; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14; Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 5; Ryan Newton 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 10-14 59.
3-point goals: Marr, Wilkins, Sheesley 4, Polcyn.
Did not score: Chase Beachel, Aden Lewis, Braego Ciewlukoski.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;13;17;7;20 — 57
Warrior Run;14;18;12;15 — 59