TURBOTVILLE — Cooper Wilkins scored a game-high 28 points as Warrior Run ended Southern Columbia's five-game winning streak.
Wilkins knocked down four 3-pointers to power the Defenders (4-7). Mason Sheesley added 14 in the win.
Brian Britton turned another big performance for the Tigers (6-3), scoring 18 points. Tyler Arnold added 17 and Jacob Hoy 14.
Warrior Run 65, Southern Columbia 61
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (6-3)
Isaac Carter 2 2-4 6; Nathan Gallagher 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hoy 6 2-2 14; Brian Britton 7 0-0 18; Tyler Arnold 6 5-5 17; Dom Fetterolf 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-11 61.
3-point goals: Britton 4.
Did not score: None.
Warrior Run (4-7)
Griffen Harrington 1 0-2 2; Carter Marr 1 0-1 2; Cooper Wilkins 8 8-9 28; Braego Cielukoski 1 0-0 2; Aiden McKee 5 4-6 14; Mason Sheesely 5 1-2 13; Landon Polcyn 0 0-2 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 13-22 65.
3-point goals: Wilkins 4, Sheesley 2.
Did not score: Chase Beachel, Gavin Gorton.
Score by quarters
Southern;11;11;17;22 — 61
Warrior Run;12;15;21;18 — 65