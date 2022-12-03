RENOVO — Mason Sheesley made 10 3-pointers as the Defenders overpowered the host Bucks in the consolation game of the Bucktail Tip-Off Tournament.
Eleven different players scored for the Defenders (1-1). Sheesley had 15 first-half points on five 3-pointers, then added 18 in the third quarter as Warrior Run pulled away.
BUCKTAIL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation
Warrior Run 77, Bucktail 43
Warrior Run (1-1) 77
Chase Beachel 3 0-0 7; Griffin Harrington 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 2 0-0 4; Nate Axtman 2 0-0 4; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Aden Lewis 1 3-3 5; James Keifer 1 0-0 3; Aiden McKee 2 1-2 5; Mason Sheesley 13 0-0 36; Gavin Gorton 0 1-2 1; Ryan Newton 3 0-2 6. Totals 30 5-9 77.
3-point goals: Beachel, Keifer, Sheesley 10.
Did not score: Braego Cieslukowski, Landon Polcyn, Jake Brukhart, Mason Hulsizer
Bucktail (0-2) 43
Brady Pentz 6 1-4 13; Nate Steele 1 0-0 2; Will Steele 2 0-0 6; Tanner Pettingill 3 2-4 8; Braylon Fantaski 4 0-0 12; Kyler Friese 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-8 43.
3-point goals: W. Steele 2, Fantaski 4.
Did not score: Gary Whipp, Ethan Chorcalla, Malaki Burger, Xander Shearer, John Green, Talan Ditty.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;18;13;29;17 — 77
Bucktail;12;4;19;8 — 43