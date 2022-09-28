MONTOURSVILLE — Ben Potter had a hat trick ad and Alex Brown added two goals and an assist in an easy HAC-II win for the Defenders.
The Defenders (7-3-1, 5-0) led 2-0 at the half and pulled away with six second-half goals.
Cooper Wilkins, Tanner Polcyn and Gavin Cromley also scored for Warrior Run, who has won six in a row.
Warrior Run 8, Montoursville 1
First half
WR-Ben Potter, 25:14; WR-Potter, 5:36.
Second half
WR-Alex Brown, 28:43; WR-Brown, 19:09; WR-Cooper Wilkins, 16:55; WR-Potter, 10:05; WR-Gavin Cromley, 8:12; WR-Tanner Polcyn.