TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel, Gabe Hogan and Braden Bomberger each knocked down 3-pointers in the third to help Warrior Run take a double-digit lead on its way to a 52-39 win over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action on Wednesday.
Bomberger finished with 12 points, while Ahmahd Keyes added 10 points for Warrior Run (10-8 overall, 4-5 HAC-III).
Adam McGinley scored nine points to lead the Panthers (13-6, 7-3). The Defenders held Bloomsburg leading scorer Cade Klinger to just six points in the victory.
Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 39
Bloomsburg (13-6) 39
Cade Klinger 2 2-4 6; Chase Morris 1 3-4 5; Josh Confer-Fuller 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 0-0 3; Nasir Head 3 0-2 7; Jack Howell 1 1-1 3; Adam McGinley 3 2-2 9. Totals 14 8-13 39.
3-point goals: Locke, Head, McGinley.
Did not score: Eric DuBartell, Bryan Bardolato.
Warrior Run (10-8) 52
Denver Beachel 1 2-4 5; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 6; Braden Bomberger 4 2-5 12; Ethan Hartman 4 0-4 8; Ahmahd Keyes 3 4-10 10; Kade Anzulavich 2 2-4 6; Tyler Pick 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 13-31 52.
3-point goals: Hogan 2, Bomberger 2, Beachel.
Did not score: Nassir Berry, Coltin Pentycofe.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 9 8 9 13 – 39
Warrior Run 9 13 15 15 — 52
JV: Bloom, 53-42. High scorers, WR, Mason Sheesley 15, Hogan, 14; Bloom, Locke 22.
n Central Columbia 57,
Lewisburg 45
LEWISBURG — Central Columbia outscored Lewisburg by 13 points in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball win.
The Green Dragons (15-6 overall, 6-4 HAC-II) led 28-24 at halftime, and 39-38 after three quarters. Cam Michaels scored 11 points, and Nick Shedleski added 10 for Lewisburg.
Patrick Yost scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Blue Jays (16-5, 5-4).
Central Columbia 57,
Lewisburg 45
Central Columbia (16-5) 57
Eli Morrison 3 1-2 8, Luke Zeisloft 1 0-0 2, Russel Gump 7 2-2 16, Zander Bradley 1 0-0 2, Dylan Harris 1 2-2 5, Garrett McNelis 1 0-0 2, Logan Welkom 0 0-1 0, Patrick Yost 9 4-5 22. Totals 23 9-11 57.
3-point goals: Morrison, Harris.
Did not score: Cameron Day, Kareem Elzomor, Logan Connor.
Lewisburg (15-6) 45
Cam Michaels 5 1-2 11, Brett Herman 1 0-0 2, Ben Liscum 2 1-2 7, Nick Shedleski 3 4-4 10, Forrest Zelechoski 1 1-2 3, Peter Lantz 3 0-0 8, CJ Mabry 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-10 45.
3-point goals: Liscum 2, Lantz 2.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Charlie Heid, Kaden Wuerdeman, Alan Daniel, Ben Blough.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 19 5 14 19 — 57
Lewisburg 14 14 11 6 — 45
n Hughesville 44,
Southern Columbia 37
CATAWISSA — The Spartans outscored the Tigers 16-2 in the fourth quarter to rally for the HAC-III win.
Southern Columbia (3-16 overall, 2-7 HAC-III) led 35-28 after three quarters. Connor Gallagher scored 13 points to lead the Tigers, with 11 coming in the first half.
Blake Sherwood led the Spartans (16-5, 7-3) with 12 points.
Hughesville 44,
Southern Columbia 37
Hughesville (16-5) 44
Clayton Poust 2 2-2 8, Blake Sherwood 5 1-2 12, Justus Leighow 2 0-0 4, Carter Cowburn 1 1-3 3, Steele Evangelisti 2 4-6 9, Ethan Snyder 2 4-6 8. Totals 14 12-19 44.
3-point goals: Poust 2, Sherwood, Evangelisti.
Did not score: Joey Swink, Josh Heiney, Dylan Bieber.
Southern Columbia (3-16) 37
Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 3, Connor Gallagher 6 0-1 13, Kaiden Carl 0 2-2 2, Mike Zsido 3 0-2 6, Ian Huntington 1 0-0 2, Braeden Wisloski 4 1-2 9, Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-7 37.
3-point goals: Sosnoski, Gallagher.
Did not score: Joey Szuler
Hughesville 11 10 7 16 — 44
Southern Columbia 13 16 6 2 — 37
n Mount Carmel 61,
South Williamsport 47
MOUNT CARMEL — Michael Balichik scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC-III win.
Mount Carmel (17-5 overall, 9-1 HAC-III) also got double-digit scoring from Tommy Reisinger (16), Dylan Pupo (12) and Brock Evert (10). Ethan Laudenslager scored 17 points to lead the Mounties (5-15, 0-10).
Mount Carmel 61,
South Williamsport 47
South Williamsport (5-15) 47
Ethan Laudenslager 8 1-3 17, Neidig 0 1-2 1, Evan Laudenslager 4 1-2 9, Habalar 1 0-0 2, Hampton 4 0-0 9, Unawuike 1 0-0 2, Akers 1 2-2 4, Sanford 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 6-11 47.
3-point goals: Hampton.
Did not score: Harris, Banzhof, Gantz, Manning.
Mount Carmel (17-5) 61
Balichik 8 1-2 17, Evert 5 0-0 10, Pupo 6 0-2 12, Reisinger 7 1-2 16, Wasilewski 1 0-0 2, Renno 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 2-6 61.
3-point goals: Reisinger.
Did not score: Timco, Long, Varano, Feliciano, Klembara, Milewski, Nestico.
Score by quarters
S. Williamsport 10 12 12 13 — 47
Mount Carmel 18 12 18 13 — 61
n Line Mountain 56,
Greenwood 42
MANDATA — Riley Young scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles defeat the Wildcats in Tri-Valley League play.
Line Mountain (7-14 overall, 6-9 TVL) outscored Greenwood 18-7 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage. Tyler Bradley added 14 points, and Caden Lahr chipped in 13 for the Eagles.
Aaron Bollinger led the Wildcats (12-8, 10-5) with 13 points.
Line Mountain 56, Greenwood 42
Greenwood (12-8) 42
Avery Morder 2 1-1 5, Thomas Pyle 4 2-2 11, Tyler Sherman 3 0-1 6, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 3, Michael Strohm 1 2-4 4, Aaron Bollinger 5 0-0 13. Totals 16 5-9 42.
3-point goals: Bollinger 3, Pyle, Miller.
Did not score: Kody Shoop.
Line Mountain (7-14) 56
Riley Young 6 4-8 17, Cameren Hunsberger 3 0-0 8, Caden Lahr 5 2-2 13, Tyler Bradley 5 4-6 14, Colton Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-16 56.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 2, Young, Lahr.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Rhett Klinger.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 7 12 7 16 — 42
Line Mountain 12 9 18 17 — 56
n Loyalsock 83,
Midd-West 58
MIDDLEBURG — Julian Wilson scored 12 of his career-high 17 points in the first quarter as the Lancers remained undefeated.
Eli Gair chipped in 11 points for Loyalsock (21-0 overall, 10-0 HAC-II).
Braedon Reid had a game-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers for the Mustangs (7-13, 0-10).
Loyalsock 83, Midd-West 58
Loyalsock (21-0) 83
Rohin Sager 1 0-0 2; Saraj Ali 4 0-1 8; Dane Armson 3 3-5 10; Idris Ali 4 1-1 10; Sean Jensen 2 4-4 8; Julian Wilson 8 1-2 17; Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6; Dom Jennings 3 0-0 8; Eli Gair 4 1-1 11; Keke Singh 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 10-14 83.
3-point goals: Jennings 2, Gair 2, S. Ali, Armson, Singh.
Did not score: Rivers Parrish.
Midd-West (7-13) 58
Braedon Reid 7 0-0 20; Hunter Wolfley 4 1-2 9; Riley Lantz 1 0-0 2; Carter Knepp 3 0-0 9; Stefan Leitzel 5 2-2 12; Andrew Oldt 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-4 58.
3-point goals: Reid 6, Knepp 3.
Did not score: Cordell Hostetler, Griffen Paige, Isaac Hummel.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 23 20 27 13 — 83
Midd-West 14 11 16 17 — 58
JV: MW, 49-32.
n Montoursville 66,
Milton 41
MILTON — Austin Loe had 19 points, and Josh Burger added 17 points to lead the Warriors to the HAC-II win.
Jake Simms added 11 points for Montoursville (14-4 overall, 6-4 HAC-II).
Ceasar Allen had 13 points and Kenley Caputo chipped in 11 points for the Black Panthers (2-17, 2-7).
Montoursville 66, Milton 41
Montoursville (14-4) 66
Dillon Young 2 0-0 5; Josh Burger 7 1-2 17; Peyton Mussina 2 0-0 5; Jake Simms 5 1-1 11; Hunter Shearer 1 1-2 4; Landon Reeder 1 0-0 2; Austin Loe 8 3-3 19. Totals 27 7-10 66.
3-point goals: Burger 2, Young, Mussina, Shearer.
Did not score: Brandon Good, Josh Verrico.
Milton (2-17) 41
Austin Gainer 0 1-2 1; Kenley Caputo 3 4-5 11; Dom Savidge 2 0-0 6; Ceasar Allen 4 4-4 13; Colton Loreman 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2; Rylin Force 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 9-11 41.
3-point goals: Savidge 2, Caputo, Allen, Brandt, Force.
Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Kyle Wagner, Carter Lilley, Xavier Minium, Luke DeLong, Jamir Wilt.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 16 21 15 14 — 66
Milton 9 9 14 9 — 41
n Bellefonte 69,
East Juniata 44
BELLEFONTE — Ben McCartney scored 24 points to lead the Red Raiders to the nonleague win.
Isaiah Nadolosky added 12 points for Bellefonte (7-12).
Xavier Clement and Billy Dressler each scored 13 points for the Tigers (6-14).
Bellefonte 69, East Juniata 44
East Juniata (6-14) 44
Tanner Barth 4 0-0 10; Xavier Clement 5 1-1 13; Jack Brackbill 1 0-1 2; Brody Powell 1 1-2 3; Billy Dressler 5 3-5 13; Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-9 44.
3-point goals: Barth 2, Clement 2, Hunter.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Evan Reichenbach, Rowan Smith.
Bellefonte (7-12) 69
Mason Grey 3 0-0 7; Trae Bauman 2 0-1 4; Ben McCartney 8 5-7 24; Isaiah Nadlosky 4 4-6 12; Shaun Carey 5 1-2 11; Blair Eckley-Jones 3 1-1 8; Davis Corman 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 12-19 69.
3-point goals: McCartney 3, Grey, Eckley-Jones.
Did not score: Logan Bernier, Gannon Brungard, Nick Way, Ty Kroell, Alex Ebling, D’Andre McCaslin.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 8 7 7 22 — 44
Bellefonte 20 15 13 21 — 69