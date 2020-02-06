TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel, Gabe Hogan and Braden Bomberger each knocked down 3-pointers in the third to help Warrior Run take a double-digit lead on its way to a 52-39 win over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action on Wednesday.

Bomberger finished with 12 points, while Ahmahd Keyes added 10 points for Warrior Run (10-8 overall, 4-5 HAC-III).

Adam McGinley scored nine points to lead the Panthers (13-6, 7-3). The Defenders held Bloomsburg leading scorer Cade Klinger to just six points in the victory.

Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 39

Bloomsburg (13-6) 39

Cade Klinger 2 2-4 6; Chase Morris 1 3-4 5; Josh Confer-Fuller 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 0-0 3; Nasir Head 3 0-2 7; Jack Howell 1 1-1 3; Adam McGinley 3 2-2 9. Totals 14 8-13 39.

3-point goals: Locke, Head, McGinley.

Did not score: Eric DuBartell, Bryan Bardolato.

Warrior Run (10-8) 52

Denver Beachel 1 2-4 5; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 6; Braden Bomberger 4 2-5 12; Ethan Hartman 4 0-4 8; Ahmahd Keyes 3 4-10 10; Kade Anzulavich 2 2-4 6; Tyler Pick 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 13-31 52.

3-point goals: Hogan 2, Bomberger 2, Beachel.

Did not score: Nassir Berry, Coltin Pentycofe.

Score by quarters

Bloomsburg 9 8 9 13 – 39

Warrior Run 9 13 15 15 — 52

JV: Bloom, 53-42. High scorers, WR, Mason Sheesley 15, Hogan, 14; Bloom, Locke 22.

n Central Columbia 57,

Lewisburg 45

LEWISBURG — Central Columbia outscored Lewisburg by 13 points in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball win.

The Green Dragons (15-6 overall, 6-4 HAC-II) led 28-24 at halftime, and 39-38 after three quarters. Cam Michaels scored 11 points, and Nick Shedleski added 10 for Lewisburg.

Patrick Yost scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Blue Jays (16-5, 5-4).

Central Columbia 57,

Lewisburg 45

Central Columbia (16-5) 57

Eli Morrison 3 1-2 8, Luke Zeisloft 1 0-0 2, Russel Gump 7 2-2 16, Zander Bradley 1 0-0 2, Dylan Harris 1 2-2 5, Garrett McNelis 1 0-0 2, Logan Welkom 0 0-1 0, Patrick Yost 9 4-5 22. Totals 23 9-11 57.

3-point goals: Morrison, Harris.

Did not score: Cameron Day, Kareem Elzomor, Logan Connor.

Lewisburg (15-6) 45

Cam Michaels 5 1-2 11, Brett Herman 1 0-0 2, Ben Liscum 2 1-2 7, Nick Shedleski 3 4-4 10, Forrest Zelechoski 1 1-2 3, Peter Lantz 3 0-0 8, CJ Mabry 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-10 45.

3-point goals: Liscum 2, Lantz 2.

Did not score: Dante Sims, Charlie Heid, Kaden Wuerdeman, Alan Daniel, Ben Blough.

Score by quarters

Central Columbia 19 5 14 19 — 57

Lewisburg 14 14 11 6 — 45

n Hughesville 44,

Southern Columbia 37

CATAWISSA — The Spartans outscored the Tigers 16-2 in the fourth quarter to rally for the HAC-III win.

Southern Columbia (3-16 overall, 2-7 HAC-III) led 35-28 after three quarters. Connor Gallagher scored 13 points to lead the Tigers, with 11 coming in the first half.

Blake Sherwood led the Spartans (16-5, 7-3) with 12 points.

Hughesville 44,

Southern Columbia 37

Hughesville (16-5) 44

Clayton Poust 2 2-2 8, Blake Sherwood 5 1-2 12, Justus Leighow 2 0-0 4, Carter Cowburn 1 1-3 3, Steele Evangelisti 2 4-6 9, Ethan Snyder 2 4-6 8. Totals 14 12-19 44.

3-point goals: Poust 2, Sherwood, Evangelisti.

Did not score: Joey Swink, Josh Heiney, Dylan Bieber.

Southern Columbia (3-16) 37

Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 3, Connor Gallagher 6 0-1 13, Kaiden Carl 0 2-2 2, Mike Zsido 3 0-2 6, Ian Huntington 1 0-0 2, Braeden Wisloski 4 1-2 9, Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-7 37.

3-point goals: Sosnoski, Gallagher.

Did not score: Joey Szuler

Hughesville 11 10 7 16 — 44

Southern Columbia 13 16 6 2 — 37

n Mount Carmel 61,

South Williamsport 47

MOUNT CARMEL — Michael Balichik scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC-III win.

Mount Carmel (17-5 overall, 9-1 HAC-III) also got double-digit scoring from Tommy Reisinger (16), Dylan Pupo (12) and Brock Evert (10). Ethan Laudenslager scored 17 points to lead the Mounties (5-15, 0-10).

Mount Carmel 61,

South Williamsport 47

South Williamsport (5-15) 47

Ethan Laudenslager 8 1-3 17, Neidig 0 1-2 1, Evan Laudenslager 4 1-2 9, Habalar 1 0-0 2, Hampton 4 0-0 9, Unawuike 1 0-0 2, Akers 1 2-2 4, Sanford 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 6-11 47.

3-point goals: Hampton.

Did not score: Harris, Banzhof, Gantz, Manning.

Mount Carmel (17-5) 61

Balichik 8 1-2 17, Evert 5 0-0 10, Pupo 6 0-2 12, Reisinger 7 1-2 16, Wasilewski 1 0-0 2, Renno 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 2-6 61.

3-point goals: Reisinger.

Did not score: Timco, Long, Varano, Feliciano, Klembara, Milewski, Nestico.

Score by quarters

S. Williamsport 10 12 12 13 — 47

Mount Carmel 18 12 18 13 — 61

n Line Mountain 56,

Greenwood 42

MANDATA — Riley Young scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles defeat the Wildcats in Tri-Valley League play.

Line Mountain (7-14 overall, 6-9 TVL) outscored Greenwood 18-7 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage. Tyler Bradley added 14 points, and Caden Lahr chipped in 13 for the Eagles.

Aaron Bollinger led the Wildcats (12-8, 10-5) with 13 points.

Line Mountain 56, Greenwood 42

Greenwood (12-8) 42

Avery Morder 2 1-1 5, Thomas Pyle 4 2-2 11, Tyler Sherman 3 0-1 6, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 3, Michael Strohm 1 2-4 4, Aaron Bollinger 5 0-0 13. Totals 16 5-9 42.

3-point goals: Bollinger 3, Pyle, Miller.

Did not score: Kody Shoop.

Line Mountain (7-14) 56

Riley Young 6 4-8 17, Cameren Hunsberger 3 0-0 8, Caden Lahr 5 2-2 13, Tyler Bradley 5 4-6 14, Colton Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-16 56.

3-point goals: Hunsberger 2, Young, Lahr.

Did not score: Brent Barwick, Rhett Klinger.

Score by quarters

Greenwood 7 12 7 16 — 42

Line Mountain 12 9 18 17 — 56

n Loyalsock 83,

Midd-West 58

MIDDLEBURG — Julian Wilson scored 12 of his career-high 17 points in the first quarter as the Lancers remained undefeated.

Eli Gair chipped in 11 points for Loyalsock (21-0 overall, 10-0 HAC-II).

Braedon Reid had a game-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers for the Mustangs (7-13, 0-10).

Loyalsock 83, Midd-West 58

Loyalsock (21-0) 83

Rohin Sager 1 0-0 2; Saraj Ali 4 0-1 8; Dane Armson 3 3-5 10; Idris Ali 4 1-1 10; Sean Jensen 2 4-4 8; Julian Wilson 8 1-2 17; Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6; Dom Jennings 3 0-0 8; Eli Gair 4 1-1 11; Keke Singh 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 10-14 83.

3-point goals: Jennings 2, Gair 2, S. Ali, Armson, Singh.

Did not score: Rivers Parrish.

Midd-West (7-13) 58

Braedon Reid 7 0-0 20; Hunter Wolfley 4 1-2 9; Riley Lantz 1 0-0 2; Carter Knepp 3 0-0 9; Stefan Leitzel 5 2-2 12; Andrew Oldt 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-4 58.

3-point goals: Reid 6, Knepp 3.

Did not score: Cordell Hostetler, Griffen Paige, Isaac Hummel.

Score by quarters

Loyalsock 23 20 27 13 — 83

Midd-West 14 11 16 17 — 58

JV: MW, 49-32.

n Montoursville 66,

Milton 41

MILTON — Austin Loe had 19 points, and Josh Burger added 17 points to lead the Warriors to the HAC-II win.

Jake Simms added 11 points for Montoursville (14-4 overall, 6-4 HAC-II).

Ceasar Allen had 13 points and Kenley Caputo chipped in 11 points for the Black Panthers (2-17, 2-7).

Montoursville 66, Milton 41

Montoursville (14-4) 66

Dillon Young 2 0-0 5; Josh Burger 7 1-2 17; Peyton Mussina 2 0-0 5; Jake Simms 5 1-1 11; Hunter Shearer 1 1-2 4; Landon Reeder 1 0-0 2; Austin Loe 8 3-3 19. Totals 27 7-10 66.

3-point goals: Burger 2, Young, Mussina, Shearer.

Did not score: Brandon Good, Josh Verrico.

Milton (2-17) 41

Austin Gainer 0 1-2 1; Kenley Caputo 3 4-5 11; Dom Savidge 2 0-0 6; Ceasar Allen 4 4-4 13; Colton Loreman 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2; Rylin Force 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 9-11 41.

3-point goals: Savidge 2, Caputo, Allen, Brandt, Force.

Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Kyle Wagner, Carter Lilley, Xavier Minium, Luke DeLong, Jamir Wilt.

Score by quarters

Montoursville 16 21 15 14 — 66

Milton 9 9 14 9 — 41

n Bellefonte 69,

East Juniata 44

BELLEFONTE — Ben McCartney scored 24 points to lead the Red Raiders to the nonleague win.

Isaiah Nadolosky added 12 points for Bellefonte (7-12).

Xavier Clement and Billy Dressler each scored 13 points for the Tigers (6-14).

Bellefonte 69, East Juniata 44

East Juniata (6-14) 44

Tanner Barth 4 0-0 10; Xavier Clement 5 1-1 13; Jack Brackbill 1 0-1 2; Brody Powell 1 1-2 3; Billy Dressler 5 3-5 13; Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-9 44.

3-point goals: Barth 2, Clement 2, Hunter.

Did not score: Ethan Roe, Evan Reichenbach, Rowan Smith.

Bellefonte (7-12) 69

Mason Grey 3 0-0 7; Trae Bauman 2 0-1 4; Ben McCartney 8 5-7 24; Isaiah Nadlosky 4 4-6 12; Shaun Carey 5 1-2 11; Blair Eckley-Jones 3 1-1 8; Davis Corman 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 12-19 69.

3-point goals: McCartney 3, Grey, Eckley-Jones.

Did not score: Logan Bernier, Gannon Brungard, Nick Way, Ty Kroell, Alex Ebling, D’Andre McCaslin.

Score by quarters

East Juniata 8 7 7 22 — 44

Bellefonte 20 15 13 21 — 69

