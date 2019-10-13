MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run scored the first four goals of the game as the Defenders knocked off Montoursville, 5-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer Saturday.
Tyrese Hazzoum and Nathan Axtman scored goals in the first half for the Defenders (8-6 overall, 5-4 HAC-II).
Logan Confer, Luke Matrix and Brenden Geiger also scored for Warrior Run.
Montoursville drops to 4-11, 2-7.
Warrior Run 5, Montoursville 2
First half
WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, 25:41; WR-Nathan Axtman, 19:32.
Second half
WR-Logan Confer, 35:56; WR-Luke Matrix, 34:03; MTV-Bryce Bean (Colin Gorini), 27:14; WR-Brenden Geiger, 24:04; MTV-Angelo Silvagni (Cooper Shirk), 14:14.
Shots: WR, 16-3. Corners: WR, 6-1. Saves: Montoursville (Zach Baylor), 11; WR (Keegan Jenkins), 1.
n Lewisburg 6, Mifflinburg 0
LEWISBURG — Anton Permyashikin and Anthony Bhangdia each scored two goals as the Green Dragons remained undefeated.
Carter Hoover had a goal and an assist for Lewisburg (15-0-1 overall, 10-0 HAC-II). Alan Daniel also scored for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 6, Mifflinburg 0
First half
L-Carter Hoover (Anton Permyashikin), 25:05; L-Alan Daniel, 17:54; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Hoover), 15:12; L-Permyashkin (Bhangdia),9:45; L-Permyashkin, 4:14.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (Logan Moore), 31:12.
Shots: Lew, 26-1. Corners: Lew, 2-0. Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns and Ryan O’Hara), 0; Miff (Ryder Mauer), 11.
n Southern Columbia 2,
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — The Tigers made two first-half goals stand up in a win over the Blue Jays.
Jimmy Bender scored with 28:24 left in the first half off an assist from Aidan Laughlin, then Bender assisted on Eli Rush’s goal with six seconds left in the half.
Savich Chapman had three saves in the shutout for the Tigers (8-7).
Southern Columbia 2,
Central Columbia 0
First half
SC-Jimmy Bender (Aidan Laughlin) 28:24; SC-Eli Rush (Bender), :06.
Shots: SC, 5-3. Corners: SC, 6-4. Saves: SC (Savich Chapman), 3; CC (Maddix Karnes), 2.