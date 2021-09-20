If Michelle Saul and the Warrior Run baseball booster club have their way, the Defenders will look like a million bucks when they christen their new field in spring 2023.
The challenge they face is raising a significant fraction of that figure — about $18,000 — through a grassroots campaign that kicks off Saturday with their largest planned fundraiser.
The booster club arranged a “Food Truck Extravaganza,” bringing together more than 10 such vehicles offering a variety of eats to a large outdoor space in Watsontown. Moran Logistics (635 Eighth Street) donated its overflow parking lot to stage the event, which will also feature numerous local vendors, a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing.
Organizers hope the portion of proceeds donated will put a dent in the cost of purchasing 35 sets of home and way uniforms for the program.
“There’s something special about this group of boys,” said Saul, the booster club president. “I’ve been watching them play since T-ball — I watched them grow up — and being a part of this (endeavor) is special to me.
“We are determined to put these boys in new uniforms.”
Idea borne of need
The Defenders have had a rough go in recent years.
They, like all spring sports programs, lost their 2020 season — including a planned preseason trip to Myrtle Beach — to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, due to construction on the school grounds, they had no home field this past spring and had to play all 20 of their games on the road. That will be the case again next year while the new Warrior Run diamond is completed, hence the 2023 target date for new uniforms.
“It’s such a nice gesture on their part,” said Warrior Run baseball coach Harold “Howie” Raup. “What they’re doing with the uniforms, knowing these kids need a boost with what they’ve been going through, you can’t measure that kind of support.”
The idea to outfit the team in new unis came to booster club treasurer Mindy Lewis near the end of last season. Lewis, like Saul, has a son on the team that was winless on their 2020 road tour. On top of the daily travel burden (which included all practices, 15 junior varsity games, and one stretch of 10 varsity games in 12 days), the Defenders didn’t have enough matching uniform pants to go around.
Raup said the team was due for a uniform update, which typically cycles through the athletic programs over time, but, that it likely wouldn’t be included in the school’s athletics budget for “the next couple years.”
Enter the booster moms, who, while extremely motivated, understood the magnitude of the project long before receiving their first quote from a distributor.
“We know we have a big ask,” said Lewis. “Getting new uniforms was the idea from the start, so the discussion soon turned to different ways to accomplish that goal.
“We wanted to do something grand on a dime.”
Date a strategic choice
Lewis learned of the food truck fundraiser from a friend on the Montoursville PTA, a group that had been successful organizing similar events in the past. Lewis said the booster club’s initial plan was to host five food trucks and a handful of vendors offering Thirty-One gifts, Pampered Chef and the like. After calling around and spreading the word, the original footprint doubled in scope.
“It really morphed beyond the food truck extravaganza,” Lewis said.
Moran Logistics’ help was critical, according to Lewis and Saul, providing a commercial space large enough to accommodate all of the food trucks, vendors and patron parking. Moran also made a large monetary donation to the cause. In addition to the proceeds from the basket raffle and 50/50 drawing, the food trucks and vendors pay fees that go toward the cost of the uniforms.
Lewis’ husband, Tracy, suggested Sept. 25 to coincide with the official Watsontown Yard Sales day. So even though it coincides with the first weekend day of the Bloomsburg Fair, the booster club expects an increased amount of traffic than usual due to yard-sale goers seeking a bite to eat.
The variety of food offered will range from Texas barbecue, hot dogs, wraps and soups to Italian and Mexican fare. Sweet treats include ice cream, Italian ice and assorted pastries.
“This fundraiser holds a lot of weight for whole plan,” said Lewis.
Saul mentioned the possibility of reprising the “Food Truck Extravaganza” next year if it proves successful.
“I think, originally, Mindy and I felt like we have a really big project here,” Saul said. “But when we started to see trucks sign up and the dollar signs coming in, we thought maybe it’s not going to be too far off.”
‘Going to look sharp’
The booster club, though separate from the school, collaborated with Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, Athletics Director Nate Butler and Raup on various ideas and plans. Butler pointed the group to the Nike Team app to get ideas on uniform price and design.
Aden Lewis and Hunter Saul, both junior ballplayers, used the Nike app to develop Warrior Run’s new look. The designs were vetted by the five booster club board members, as well as teammates in the junior class, and ultimately Raup and his staff.
“I did say I approve of everything you’re doing, but I will have final say on the uniform,” Raup, who has coached Warrior Run for eight seasons, said with a laugh.
The boys didn’t opt for neon colors or revive Zubaz. They created a clean home white set with navy pinstripes down the jersey and knicker-style pants, a team logo on the upper-right chest, and “Defenders” emblazoned above the number on the reverse. The away kit features an anthracite gray jersey similarly adorned with white and pinstripe pants.
“They are going to look sharp on that field,” said Michelle Saul.
The cost of new uniforms was an eye-opener at about $260 each, but that is a bargain compared to the first submission to a distributor which returned a quote of well over $25,000. They had mistakenly mocked up professional-grade twill uniforms with sewn-on adornments. The typical lightweight knit style with printed graphics came in at a considerably reduced cost, though 50% more than their $12K target.
“We have some work to do, going from $12 to $18,” Michelle Saul said. “But this is a young team in need of that morale boost. It feels like right thing to do.”
“My opinion is if you look the part and dress the part, that’s how you’ll perform,” Mindy Lewis added.
Raup agrees his players could use a pick-me-up.
“To the kids’ credit they got through last season, but it took a toll on them,” he said. “I mean, some kids played both JV and varsity, meaning every night they were away. We had to be very careful about making sure the kids were getting their schoolwork done, and it will be the same this season.
“So it’s very rough on the kids, but what they’re doing with the new uniforms and new field, it gives them a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Warrior Run baseball boosters are still seeking business and personal sponsorships to bolster their fundraising efforts. Interested parties can inquire via email at WRSDBaseballBoosters@gmail.com.