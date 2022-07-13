Griffen Harrington struck out six in five strong innings of relief, but Upper Moreland scored a pair of seventh-inning runs to oust Warrior Run from the Little League Baseball Senior Division state tournament, 4-2, on Wednesday in DuBois.
Alex Best's two-run single with one out in the top of the seventh broke a 2-all tie. Then Tanner Sharp, pitching in relief of Best, got Warrior Run's Stone Allison to fly out to center field with the tying runs on base to end the game.
Earlier Wednesday, the Warrior Run Seniors won their second elimination game in as many days, 5-3 over Titusville behind Cohen Zechman's solid relief outing. The Section 3 champion advanced to the early evening rematch with Upper Moreland, which beat Warrior Run 21-17 in nine innings on Monday.
Upper Moreland's win Wednesday set up a championship round today against unbeaten Hollidaysburg, which could claim the title with a win at 1 p.m. or in a winner-take-all game at 4.
Warrior Run took control against Titusville with a four-run first inning. Landon Polcyn and Gabe Engel had run-scoring hits, while errors on pickoff plays produced the other two runs.
Titusville pulled within 4-3 with a pair of two-out RBI singles in the third, but Zechman left the tying run stranded at third. Zechman also ended with sixth with a runner at third by recording his third strikeout.
Warrior Run scored an insurance run with two outs in the home fourth when Landen Wagner singled, stole second base and scored on Isaiah Betz's single.
Against Upper Moreland, Allison's first-inning sacrifice fly staked Warrior Run to a 1-0 lead. Upper Moreland tied the score in the second before Harrington entered and left the bases loaded with the first of his six strikeouts. Harrington also stranded the go-ahead run at third base in the third and fourth innings.
Nothing came of Allison's leadoff double in the home fourth, and Upper Moreland broke through in the fifth with a two-out RBI from Jack Hoetzel, 2-1. Allison singled to start the sixth and was bunted to second by Polcyn. An infield throwing error allowed Allison to score the tying run.
Upper Moreland answered with a leadoff single and walk ahead of Best's two-run single in the seventh. Polcyn got the final two outs, including a strikeout, to bring Warrior Run to the plate down 4-2.
Wagner fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches in an eight-pitch at-bat to work a one-out walk. Then, after Best reached his pitch limit and was replaced by Sharp, Harrington went six pitches deep to earn a pass. A wild pitch to Allison moved the runners up before Sharp coaxed a game-ending fly on a 3-2 count.
Wagner and Allison were both 3-for-5 on the day for the Section 3 champions, while Harrington and Polcyn each had a pair of hits and scored against Titusville.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At DuBois
Elimination bracket
Warrior Run 5, Titusville 3
Titusville;012;000;0 — 3-8-2
Warrior Run;400;100;x — 5-8-1
Aaron Burrows, Wyatt Obert (2) and Cayden Baker. Landon Polcyn, Cohen Zechman (2), Griffen Harrington (7) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Zechman. LP: Burrows. S: Harrington.
Titusville: Cole Findlay 1-for-4, run; Brett Schmidt 1-for-4; Coleman Knapp 1-for-2, run; Kameron Mong 2-for-4, RBI; Hunter Obert 1-for-2, RBI; Conner Morgan 1-for-3, RBI; Baker 1-for-3; Chad Murosky run.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 1-for-2, 2 runs; Isaiah Betz 1-for-4, RBI; Harrington 2-for-3, run; Stone Allison 1-for-2, run; Polcyn 2-for-3, run, RBI; Gabe Engel 1-for-3, RBI.
Upper Moreland 4, Warrior Run 2
Upper Moreland;010;010;2 — 4-8-1
Warrior Run;100;001;0 — 2-5-1
Alex Best, Tanner Sharp (7) and Jackson Townsend. Owen Reese, Griffen Harrington (2), Landon Polcyn (7) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Best. LP: Harrington. S: Sharp.
Upper Moreland: Patrick Kilgus 3-for-4, double, run; Townsend 1-for-4, run; Best 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jack Hoetzel 1-for-2, RBI; Sharp 1-for-3.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 2-for-3, run; Stone Allison 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Gabe Engel 1-for-3.