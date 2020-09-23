MILTON — Brendan Geiger and Alex Hazzoum powered Warrior Run’s surge past Milton in the final five minutes of Tuesday’s match to keep the Defenders undefeated.
Geiger stopped a loose ball and sent a low shot through the defense to break a tie, and Hazzoum capped another solid performance with an insurance goal in a 3-1 road win.
In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Hazzoum was a difference-maker as he assisted on the Defenders’ goal in the first half. He continued to pressure with quick moves and shots in the box.
Hazzoum said the teams’ matchups last year were motivation for he and his teammates.
“Last year we actually lost and then tied them in double-overtime,” he said. “It was kind of like a grudge match. We wanted to come out here and show what we have. As a team we really wanted it.
“It was really sweet to get that and still be undefeated — and we took away their undefeated record. That was really cool.”
Warrior Run (4-0) pressured Milton throughout long stretches of the game. The Defenders finished with a 24-7 advantage in shots, with 14 directly on the frame.
Hazzoum helped pace the attack, but multiple players put pressure on Milton defenders and the keeper.
Alex Brown sent a low shot on goal just wide of the net in the opening 10 minutes. Hazzoum hit the crossbar on a hard shot moments later.
Hazzoum and company worked throughout to break down Milton’s defense. The pressure finally gave way to the late goals.
“We had so many opportunities to score,” Hazzoum said. “It was nice to cap it off and end the game before it was really over. It was nice to do.”
Milton (4-1) scored in the closing minutes of the opening half when a penalty kick was awarded for a penalty inside the box. Brodey Scroggins took the attempt and beat Duncan Bender with a low shot.
“It was pretty demoralizing to see them get the PK,” Hazzoum said. “I personally didn’t think it was a PK. It was just a setback for us. We just needed to talk about it and figure out our game plan going into the second half. We just needed to step it up another notch.”
Warrior Run had a difficult time getting past Black Panthers first-year keeper Tyler Flederbach, who stopped 11 shots on goal. With 9:15 left to play, he made a diving stop on a ball sent to the middle of the goal.
“He’s super-upset, but the second goal was a bad bounce,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “If he doesn’t make three or four phenomenal saves, we lose this game 5-1 or 6-1.”
Flederbach was outstanding in the game, but the Defenders proved to have enough. Luke Maddox got the first-half goal, and Geiger gave them the lead for good.
“We are more of a possession-and-passing type of team,” Warrior Run coach Andy Bieber said. “You saw a nice-looking game; I saw some ugliness out there. That’s what a coach’s job is, right?”
Warrior Run 3, Milton 1
First half
WR-Luke Maddox (Alex Hazzoum), 14:01; M-Brodey Scoggins (penalty kick), 37:50.
Second half
WR-Brendan Geiger, 76:09; WR-Hazzoum, 77:47.
Shots: WR 24-7. Shots on goal: WR 14-2. Corners: WR 8-1. Cards: None. Saves: Warrior Run 1 (Duncan Bender); Milton 11 (Tyler Flederbach).