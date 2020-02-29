MILTON — Hughesville students clad themselves in camouflage for Friday's District 4 Class 3A boys basketball third-place game. In the end, though, it was Warrior Run that bagged a trip to the state playoffs.
The Defenders (15-10) overcame the scrappy Spartans for good on an Ethan Hartman and-one with 3:33 left. Hartman scored 13 of the game's final 18 points in a 45-40 win at Milton Area High School.
"That was Hughesville (versus) Warrior Run," said Defenders coach Eric Wertman. "We fought, scratched, clawed for everything. I told the kids I've never been so happy to finish in third."
Warrior Run will face Richland, the District 6 champion, in the PIAA playoffs next Saturday at a site and time to be determined. Hughesville's season ended at 17-8.
The Spartans did their best to keep Warrior Run at bay, jumping to a 7-2 lead, sinking a quartet of second-quarter 3-pointers, and using a 9-3 spurt in the third for a four-point advantage. The Defenders had an answer at every turn.
Hartman scored four points to close the first quarter and bring the Defenders within 7-6. When Hughesville pulled ahead in the second (16-8), Warrior Run rallied with a 10-3 spurt to make it 19-18. After Hughesville gained traction for a 24-18 advantage, Kade Anzulavich closed the half with a personal 8-0 run, highlighted by consecutive 3-pointers, to give Warrior Run its first lead since 2-0.
"I knew we were falling behind a little bit and I kind of just lined it up and shot it," said Anzulavich, who scored 11 points.
Hartman came alive in the second, too, scoring eight of his 10 in the first half. He would also prove pivotal in the second half, as Hughesville clamped down defensively and tried to steal momentum with nine of the first 12 points to make it a 33-29 game.
Hartman scored all five Warrior Run points in the third, then sank the Defenders' first field goal of the fourth quarter with 3:33 left, drawing a foul in the process.
"I wanted it," Hartman said. "We all wanted it; I can't just say it was my performance myself. This was a great team win. We all just wanted it more."
Hartman's basket and the ensuing free throw made it 39-37, and the Defenders never looked back. They finished 6-of-6 on free throws to ice the victory, and capped a defensive effort which limited Hughesville to three field goals over the final 16 minutes, zero in the fourth quarter. All of the Spartan points in the fourth were via foul shots.
"We definitely tried to keep them (Hughesville) on the 3-point line," Hartman said. "They drive to the basket well, and that's what we saw on film. We executed it pretty well."
"Teams we have faced have had that goal of getting into the paint," Wertman said. "We did a much better job limiting them to one shot in the second half than we did in the first."
Hartman led all scorers with 22 points for the game, with Anzulavich adding 11 and Ahmahd Keyes five.
"I was asked, 'How will you overcome the (Central Columbia semifinal) loss?'" Wertman said. "I said that this is a resilient group, and we saw that immediately the next day in practice. You can't ask for better kids than these guys."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A BOYS TOURNAMENT
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Milton H.S.
WARRIOR RUN 45, HUGHESVILLE 40
Warrior Run (15-10) 45
Logan Confer 1 0-0 3; Braden Bomberger 1 2-2 4; Ethan Hartman 8 6-11 22; Ahmahd Keyes 1 2-2 5; Kade Anzulavich 3 3-4 11. Totals 15 13-19 45.
3-point goals: Anzulavich 2, Keyes, Confer.
Did not score: Denver Beachel, AJ Beiber, Tyler Pick.
Hughesville (17-8) 40
Blake Sherwood 3 0-0 8; Justus Leighow 1 1-2 4; Nick Trevouledes 0 2-2 2; Ethan Snyder 1 2-2 4; Clayton Poust 1 2-2 5; Steele Evangelisti 2 4-4 9; Dylan Beiber 2 1-2 6; Carter Cowburn 1 0-0 2: Totals 11 12-14 40.
3-point goals: Sherwood 2, Leighow, Poust, Evangelisti, Beiber.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run`6`20`5`14 — 45
Hughesville`7`17`9`7 — 40