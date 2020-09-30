TURBOTVILLE — Senior Paige Foura scored twice for Warrior Run — including the game-winning goal in overtime — as the Defenders topped Danville 2-1 on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey action.
Freshman goalie Hailey Carper made nine saves in the win.
Kayla Wagner scored for the Ironmen, who got 13 saves from goalie Kaitlyn Gabel.
Southern Columbia 1, OT
CATAWISSA — Siena Brazier scored on a penalty stroke with 8:45 left in overtime to lift the Green Dragons past the Tigers in a HAC crossover.
Kara Koch scored midway through the third quarter to put Lewisburg ahead, but Jaymie Petro put Southern Columbia’s only shot on goal into the cage with 3:24 left in the game to tie the score.
Third quarter
L-Kara Koch, 8:08.
Fourth quarter
SC-Jaymie Petro, 3:24.
Overtime
L-Siena Brazier, 8:45.
Shots: L, 10-1. Corners: L, 16-2. Saves: Lewisburg 0; Southern Columbia 8. Cards: Lewisburg (Rylee Dyroff, green); Southern Columbia (Petro, green, green).