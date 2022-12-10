After Friday night's competition at the Darren Klingerman Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Bloomsburg, Warrior Run had an 11-point lead. Not bad after two rounds but coach Jeremy Betz’s charges took control in Saturday's quarterfinal and semifinal rounds — putting six wrestlers in the finals to build an insurmountable lead on their way to the team title.
“I talked all week about how we finished in second place last year,” Betz said. “We were only like 10 to 15 points behind but even though wrestling is an individual sport we wanted to win the team title this year.”
Win, they did by 41.5 points over Lackawanna Trail. Carlisle was third. Warrior Runs string of finalists started at 127 pounds and ran all the way up to 160 pounds. “It’s a good group of kids, not only on the mat but off it too.” Betz continued. “We have the three Milheim brothers that work hard and wrestle all year but we also have a lot of three-sport athletes.”
Two of the six finalists were freshmen including 127-pounder, Tyler Ulrich who was first up. “It’s hard to get your freshmen seeded this early in the season but they are a really tough group and they came through for us," Betz said.
Ulrich opened with a takedown and a second-period escape as he cruised to an 8-1 decision over Cruz McCusker of Sullivan County. Next up at 133, Sam Hall scored a last-minute takedown to end the first in his final with Parker Pisarchick of Brockway. Pischarchick escaped and got a takedown to lead after 2 periods. With just seconds remaining Hall reversed his opponent for a 4-3 decision.
At 139 freshman Reagan Milheim opened the first period with a pair of takedowns and an escape to lead Caiden Puderbaugh of Hughesville, 5-4. Milheim scored takedowns in the remaining periods along with back points and beat the state-ranked Puderbaugh, 15-4.
At 145 two-time and defending tournament champion Kaiden Milheim dismantled Hughesville’s Mason Mordan, pinning him in 2:41.
Another two-time champ, Cade Wirnsberger from Meadowbrook Christian drew Warrior Run sophomore Cameron Milheim in the finals at 151. The pair came in ranked second and third in the state and have wrestled five times in the last two seasons.
After a scoreless first period, Milheim escaped and pushed the action as Wirnsberger was warned for stalling. Milheim let Wirnsberger up to start the third but with no additional scoring, the match went to sudden victory which was scoreless as were both tiebreaker periods. After a furious scramble, Wirnsberger escaped for the win in the ultimate tiebreaker with 8 seconds remaining.
“I was trying to create some action,” Wirnsberger said. “He rode me out there for a while. I came to my feet and tried to dive under and grab an ankle anything to get an escape.”
Colby LeBarron finished up Warrior Run's run of finalists at 160 and was pinned by Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail in 54 seconds to claim the title there
Warrior Run had two third other third-place finishers, while Meadowbrook freshman Max Wirnsberger outdueled Danville state qualifier Blake Sassaman for third at 121. Danville had two other fourth-place finishers on its way to a fifth-place team finish.,
Darren Klingerman Invitation
At Bloomsburg High School
TEAM SCORES: Warrior Run 241; Lackawanna Trail 199.5; Carlisle 159; Brockway 146, Hughesville 123.5; Danville 107.5; North Penn Liberty 93; Sullivan County 92; Berwick 91, South Williamsport 89; Troy 84; Hamburg 81; Mt Carmel 76; Bloomsburg 68; Tamaqua 68; Central Columbia 65; Schuykill Haven 61; Meadowbrook 51; Pine Grove 51; Sugar Valley 51; Mahanoy 45; Crestwood 41; Hanover 31; Shamokin 7.
FINALS
107: Gage Park (Brockway) DEC Alex Billmeyer (Bloomsburg), 8-3; 114: Chase Homan (Hamburg) F Konner Kerr (Troy), 3:32; 121: Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) DEC Colton Wade (Sullivan County), 5-2; 127: Tyler Ulrich (Warrior Run) DEC Kruz Mccusker (Sullivan County), 8-1; 133: Samuel Hall (Warrior Run) DEC Parker Pisarchick (Brockway), 4-3; 139: Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run) MD Caiden Puderbach (Hughesville), 14-5; 145: Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run) F Mason Mordan (Hughesville), 2:41; 152: Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) DEC Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run), 2-1 UTB; 160: Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail) F Colby Lebarron (Warrior Run), 0:54; 172: Robbie Schneider (Lackawanna Trail) F Mitchell Adams (Carlisle), 0:54; 189: Seth Stewart (Brockway) DEC Nicholas Wharton (Bloomsburg), 2-1; 215: Ryan Casella (South Williamsport) DEC Seth Ross (Lackawanna Trail), 6-2; 285: Layton Schmick (Carlisle) F Charles Sheppard (Hamburg), 2:36
OW: Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian
3RD PLACE
107: Cohen Zechman (Warrior Run) F Nathan Bieber (Hughesville), 2:48; 114: Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport) DEC Brayden Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty), 1-0; 121: Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) DEC Blake Sassaman (Danville), 2-0; 127: Riley Oakes (North Penn-Liberty) DEC Andy Baer (Carlisle), 5-2; 133: Garet Fowler (Lackawanna Trail) F Carter Pedrick (Carlisle), 0:48; 139: Ethan Lee (Lackawanna Trail) DEC Daniel Brady (Hamburg), 3-0; 145: Kyle Vandenheuvel (Danville) DEC Conor Knight (Hughesville), 10-5; 152: Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail) F Cade Schneck (Pine Grove), 4:50; 160: Anthony Deangelo (Carlisle) F Aidan Shamaski (Hanover), 2:48; 172: Cole Shupp (Warrior Run) DEC Porter Dawson (Sullivan County), 5-4; 189: Beau Ware (Lackawanna Trail) DEC Aiden Myers (Schuylkill Haven), 5-1; 215: Liam Carroll (Berwick) F Mason Woodward (Troy), 2:57; 285: Bruce Hartman (Berwick) DEC Gunner Treibley (Danville), 6-3
5th PLACE
107: Charles Aumick (North Penn-Liberty) MD Isabelle Wilkes (Hamburg), 10-0; 114: Aiden Schlier (Tamaqua) DEC Daeson Hasenauer (Schuylkill Haven), 6-5; 121: Chase Shaner (Hughesville) F Gabe Erbe (Tamaqua), 3:34; 127: Ryan Fisher (Mahanoy) DEC Ricky Payne (Mt. Carmel), 5-1; 133: Gavin Hampton (Sugar Valley) F Kenyon Slater (Troy), 1:46; 139: Colton Ross (Brockway) DEC Alex Hosler (Central Columbia), 3-2 TB2; 145: Andrew Zimmerman (Schuylkill Haven) F Austin Martin (Pine Grove), 1:32; 152: Sam Persun (South Williamsport) F Eli Butler (Warrior Run), 4:27; 160: Wyatt Gavitt (Hughesville) DEF Caden Hagerman (Danville), 0-0 0:00; 172: Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia) FOR Kohen Lehman (North Penn-Liberty), 0-0; 189: Jack Smith (Brockway) F Connor Parker (Warrior Run), 1:36; 215: George Valentine (North Penn-Liberty) F Joe Lagaza (Mahanoy), 0:21l; 285: Gavin Thompson (Brockway) FOR Jonah Houser (Lackawanna Trail), 0-0
7TH PLACE
107: Austin Springer (Danville) MD Santina Saraka (Hanover), 11-0; 114: Derek Warman (Hanover) DEC Nick Webb (Crestwood), 6-2; 121: Rocky Finnegan (Sullivan County) DEC Kris Kalbarchick (Mt. Carmel), 10-7; 127: Caden Snyder (Warrior Run) DEC Kyle Winter (Berwick), 7-3; 133: Josiah Hosler (Central Columbia) DEC Santino Casarella (Crestwood), 9-6; 139: Brock Smith (North Penn-Liberty) DEC Caleb Hippensteel (Carlisle), 5-2; 145: Pete Petsinis (Carlisle) F Carter Austin (Troy), 2:46; 152: Keagan Smith (Hughesville) DEC Jacob Schlier (Tamaqua), 4-0; 160: Isaiah Betz (Warrior Run) DQ Hunter Dietterick (Central Columbia), 2:49; 172: Jacob Hehn (Tamaqua) F Gavin Lasko (Mt. Carmel), 1:52; 189: Kaden Hine (Mt. Carmel) F Robbie Schaeffer (Pine Grove), 3:59; 215: Niko Carestia (Schuylkill Haven) F Jalan Hall (Warrior Run), 0:55; 285: Aiden Hidlay (Central Columbia) F Peyton Snyder (Warrior Run), 2:38
SEMIFINALS
107: Alex Billmeyer (Bloomsburg) MD Cohen Zechman (Warrior Run), 11-3; Gage Park (Brockway) F Isabelle Wilkes (Hamburg), 3:15
114: Chase Homan (Hamburg) DEC Brayden Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty), 8-3; Konner Kerr (Troy) DEC Daeson Hasenauer (Schuylkill Haven), 4-1
121: Colton Wade (Sullivan County) F Gabe Erbe (Tamaqua), 5:24; Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) TF Chase Shaner (Hughesville), 16-0 3:32
127: Kruz Mccusker (Sullivan County) F Ryan Fisher (Mahanoy), 5:18; Tyler Ulrich (Warrior Run) F Ricky Payne (Mt. Carmel), 0:27
133: Parker Pisarchick (Brockway) F Garet Fowler (Lackawanna Trail), 2:17; Samuel Hall (Warrior Run) F Kenyon Slater (Troy), 3:25
139: Caiden Puderbach (Hughesville) MD Alex Hosler (Central Columbia), 12-3; Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run) F Colton Ross (Brockway), 4:10
145: Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run) F Kyle Vandenheuvel (Danville), 3:30; Mason Mordan (Hughesville) F Andrew Zimmerman (Schuylkill Haven), 5:08
152: Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) TF Cade Schneck (Pine Grove), 16-0 4:00; Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run) F Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail), 5:49
160: Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail) MD Caden Hagerman (Danville), 12-0; Colby Lebarron (Warrior Run) DEC Wyatt Gavitt (Hughesville), 12-8
172: Robbie Schneider (Lackawanna Trail) MD Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia), 10-2; Mitchell Adams (Carlisle) DQ Kohen Lehman (North Penn-Liberty), 5:39
189: Seth Stewart (Brockway) F Beau Ware (Lackawanna Trail), 3:51; Nicholas Wharton (Bloomsburg) F Jack Smith (Brockway), 3:47
215: Seth Ross (Lackawanna Trail) F Liam Carroll (Berwick), 2:57; Ryan Casella (South Williamsport) F George Valentine (North Penn-Liberty), 5:56
285: Layton Schmick (Carlisle) DEC Gavin Thompson (Brockway), 3-1; Charles Sheppard (Hamburg) F Jonah Houser (Lackawanna Trail), 4:14
QUARTERFINALS
107: Cohen Zechman (Warrior Run) DEC Nathan Bieber (Hughesville), 4-2; Gage Park (Brockway) F Austin Springer (Danville), 3:14; Isabelle Wilkes (Hamburg) DEC Jarrett Lynce (Carlisle), 9-7
114: Brayden Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty) DEC Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport), 8-2; Chase Homan (Hamburg) DEC Derek Warman (Hanover), 6-2; Daeson Hasenauer (Schuylkill Haven) F Gavin Kotzo (Mt. Carmel), 3:16; Konner Kerr (Troy) F Nick Webb (Crestwood), 4:22
121: Colton Wade (Sullivan County) F Kris Kalbarchick (Mt. Carmel), 3:27; Gabe Erbe (Tamaqua) MD Trey Nicholas (Warrior Run), 10-2; Chase Shaner (Hughesville) DEC Blake Sassaman (Danville), 9-5; Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) F Rocky Finnegan (Sullivan County), 2:44
127: Ryan Fisher (Mahanoy) F Damien Klimas (Mt. Carmel), 3:42; Kruz Mccusker (Sullivan County) F Garrett Pedrick (Carlisle), 0:22; Tyler Ulrich (Warrior Run) DEC Riley Oakes (North Penn-Liberty), 10-5; Ricky Payne (Mt. Carmel) DEC Kyle Winter (Berwick), 7-4;
133: Parker Pisarchick (Brockway) TF Santino Casarella (Crestwood), 26-9 6:00; Garet Fowler (Lackawanna Trail) F Carter Pedrick (Carlisle), 3:38
133: Samuel Hall (Warrior Run) F Ashton Owens (Pine Grove), 2:37; Kenyon Slater (Troy) F Sam Jeckel (Crestwood), 1:52
139: Caiden Puderbach (Hughesville) F Caleb Hippensteel (Carlisle), 3:32;Alex Hosler (Central Columbia) DEC Daniel Brady (Hamburg), 4-3;Colton Ross (Brockway) F Peyton Bellows (Troy), 3:14; Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run) MD Ethan Lee (Lackawanna Trail), 10-1
145: Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run) F Isaiah Conoway (Sugar Valley), 2:51; Kyle Vandenheuvel (Danville) DEC Conor Knight (Hughesville), 12-5; Mason Mordan (Hughesville) DEC Austin Martin (Pine Grove), 1-0; Andrew Zimmerman (Schuylkill Haven) F Tyler Winter (Berwick), 1:25
152: Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) F Sam Persun (South Williamsport), 1:48; Cade Schneck (Pine Grove) DEC Braylon Hawkins (Berwick), 6-0; Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail) MD Jacob Hinman (Troy), 11-1; Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run) F Jacob Schlier (Tamaqua), 4:34
160: Caden Hagerman (Danville) F Josiah Ceballo (Central Columbia), 1:50; Colby Lebarron (Warrior Run) DEC Aidan Shamaski (Hanover), 4-3; Wyatt Gavitt (Hughesville) FOR Demitius Douglas (Lackawanna Trail), 0-0
172: Robbie Schneider (Lackawanna Trail) TF Cole Shupp (Warrior Run), 20-4 4:50; Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia) F Aaron Johnson (Danville), 2:58; Mitchell Adams (Carlisle) MD John Guerriero (Berwick), 13-2; Kohen Lehman (North Penn-Liberty) F Gavin Lasko (Mt. Carmel), 4:00
189: Seth Stewart (Brockway) F Colten Etters (Sugar Valley), 0:50; Beau Ware (Lackawanna Trail) F Aiden Myers (Schuylkill Haven), 3:39; Jack Smith (Brockway) F Easton Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty), 1:02; Nicholas Wharton (Bloomsburg) DEC Connor Parker (Warrior Run), 8-2
215: Seth Ross (Lackawanna Trail) F Niko Carestia (Schuylkill Haven), 0:52; Liam Carroll (Berwick) F Mason Woodward (Troy), 4:51; George Valentine (North Penn-Liberty) DEC Ryan Weidner (Mt. Carmel), 8-4; Ryan Casella (South Williamsport) MD Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley), 11-3
285: Layton Schmick (Carlisle) F Peyton Snyder (Warrior Run), 1:19; Gavin Thompson (Brockway) DEC Gunner Treibley (Danville), 3-0; Jonah Houser (Lackawanna Trail) DEC Bruce Hartman (Berwick), 2-1 TB2; Charles Sheppard (Hamburg) DEC Aiden Hidlay (Central Columbia), 8-2