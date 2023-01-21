MOUNT CARMEL — The two PIAA placewinners had never met on the mat, so Warrior Run senior Kaden Milheim was excited for the chance to meet Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division III Duals at Mount Carmel High School.
Milheim gave his coaches and fans a thrilling match, winning in the final seconds, but there was no drama involved in the team race. The Defenders ran amok over the field to claim the program’s first HAC divisional title in 13 years, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 328-34.
In rolling over Southern 61-3, the Defenders ended the Tigers’ 13-year stranglehold on the division championship.
Milheim, one of three brothers to go 5-0 on the day for Warrior Run, has been in the same weight class as the Southern junior, but both matched up at 145.
Barvitskie looked like he would make his first-period takedown stand up for the win. Milheim deferred his second-period choice and rode Barvitskie out in the second. Barvitskie took the bottom for the third and the two battled with neither having an advantage until, with 32 seconds left, Milheim got the tying reversal and then turned Barvitskie for a three-point nearfall for a 5-2 win.
“I am confident on the bottom and I am good when his legs are on me. I was just hoping I could get a reversal and possibly back points out of that,” he said. “That’s why I chose down in the third.”
Milheim heard the time being counted down and when he heard 30 seconds, he said, “At that time, I was pretty close to (getting) the reversal so I was confident.”
Despite the 2-0 deficit for more than two periods, Milheim said, “I just had to stay calm. I knew I took a bad shot in the first period.’’
Milheim added that it felt good to be a part of something like winning the division championship.
“(The championship) was the goal we had set,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “We knew Southern has some good guys and they would be our biggest challenge, but our guys went out and wrestled well and controlled the things we could control.”
Betz admitted that Milheim “gave the coaches a heart attack (as the match got late).’’
“With two state medalists, that’s what you expect in matches like that. Mason had a nice takedown in the first and Kaden had a nice ride in the second. Kaden made a nice adjustment and got the takedown and back points,” Betz said.
Milheim, who had three pins and a forfeit win, put his team up 28-3 with the win. The dual started at 107. Milheim went 5-0 on the day to improve to 29-2 on the season.
Freshman Tyler Ulrich (127) stayed red hot for the winners, going 5-0 (four pins and a forfeit win) to improve to 25-5.
After finishing eighth last season in the PJW state tournament, he said he knew it would be tougher at this level. Yet he set some lofty goals for his rookie season and appears well on his way to attaining them.
“I want to get 30 wins this season, I want to be a state qualifier and I want to have two wins down in Hershey,” Ulrich said.
As for the league duals, Ulrich said, “We were expecting to come out here and dominate. That’s what we do. I’m so proud of what we accomplished here today, we didn’t let off the gas pedal.”
Junior Cole Shupp (171) also 5-0 on the day and 23-9 on the year said the team came into Mount Carmel and wrestled “like it was any other match.”
Shupp said the Defenders also wrestled five duals in Gettysburg recently and won them all, so they knew they just needed to keep wrestling the same way. Shupp said he tried not to look at who he was wrestling and “just do my thing” but he did hope to get a match with former state place-winner Wesley Barnes, of Southern.
It didn’t happen, but he was happy with four pins and a forfeit.
Southern (8-4) won its other matches and its highlight versus Warrior Run (15-1) came at 133 where freshman Brayden Andrews knocked off state-ranked Samuel Hall 4-3. Each scored three points (takedown and escape) in the second and Andrews got off the bottom in the third,
First-year Southern coach Steve Pesarchik, a former Mount Carmel head coach, said, “We had a lot of ups and downs today, but hats off to Warrior Run.”
Barnes was rolling along in the tournament until he was hit with an illegal hold against Mount Carmel’s Kaden Hine and lost on a disqualification when Hines was unable to continue.
Mount Carmel coach Tom McDonald was proud of his team’s 2-3 performance to improve to 8-10.
“We had a lot of ups and downs, and we lost some matches that we shouldn’t have lost.’’
He praised the performance of the Defenders, noting “Hats off to Warrior Run, we lost to a better team today.”
“Our kids faced a lot of state-ranked wrestlers with these teams today,” McDonald said.
The Red Tornadoes had a shot at knocking off Southern after the Barnes disqualification at 172 pulled them to within 36-30. In the next match, Mount Carmel junior Gavin Lasko was leading Greg Fulmer 4-0 in the second period 4-0 on a reversal and two nearfall points. But Fulmer responded with a reversal and three back points, then pinned Lasko in 2:38 to clinch the win.