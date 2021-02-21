MILTON — Ethan Hartman scored a game-high 23 points, and Mason Sheesley hit five 3-pointers to help Warrior Run to a 49-43 Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II boys basketball win over Milton on Saturday.
The Defenders outscored Milton 25-18 in the middle quarters to grab the lead. Sheesley finished with 15 points, while Gabe Hogan added nine in the win.
Jace Brandt and Dillan Guinn-Bailey scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Black Panthers.
Warrior Run 49, Milton 43
Warrior Run 49
Logan Confer 0 0-2 0, Gabe Hogan 2 4-8 9, Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 15, Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hartman 11 1-2 23. Totals 19 5-12 49.
3-point goals: Sheesley 5, Hogan.
Did not score: Nathan Axtman.
Milton 43
Austin Gainer 2 0-0 5, Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 8, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Jace Brandt 5 2-4 15, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 1-1 13. Totals 18 3-5 43.
3-point goals: Brandt 3, Gainer.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Carter Lilley, Peyton Rearick.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 10 9 16 14 — 49
Milton 14 10 8 11 — 43
JV score: Milton 62-23. High scorer: Milton, Gehrig Baker 16.
n Mifflinburg 73,
Line Mountain 39
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored 20 points, Jake Young added 19, and Mifflinburg ran away from Line Mountain for a nonleague win.
The Wildcats scored 23 points in each of the second and fourth quarters. They led 36-17 at halftime.
Riley Young paced the Eagles with 18 points.
Mifflinburg 73, Line Mountain 39
Line Mountain 39
Nick Snyder 0 1-2 1, Aiden Tressler 0 0-1 0, Riley Young 8 2-3 18, Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 5, Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2, Tharon Wagner 1 0-0 2, Maverick Bradigan 2 0-0 4, Caden Lahr 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 3-6 39.
3-point goals: Fritchey, Lahr.
Did not score: Brady Buriak, Brady Bingaman, Evan Swinehart, Chase Shutt.
Mifflinburg 73
Gabe Yoder 3 1-2 8, Isaiah Valentine 5 7-7 20, Jarrett Foster 1 0-0 2, Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2, Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 6, Lane Yoder 1 0-2 2, Cannon Griffith 5 2-6 12, Jake Young 8 3-6 19, Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-23 73.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, G. Yoder.
Did not score: Zach Wertman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 10 13 9 — 39
Mifflinburg 13 23 14 23 — 73
n Southern Columbia 53,
Selinsgrove 39
CATAWISSA — Tyler Arnold scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the second quarter to help Southern Columbia build an eight-point halftime lead in the HAC crossover game.
Liam Klebon and Michael Zsido each added 11 points for the Tigers.
Isaiah Ulrich scored a game-high 17 points for the Seals, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Southern Columbia 53,
Selinsgrove 39
Selinsgrove 39
Isaiah Ulrich 6 2-4 17, Ryan Reich 0 1-2 1, Theo Feiler 1 0-1 2, Randy Richter 1 0-0 3, Spencer George 4 2-4 10, Joey Hoover 2 1-5 6. Totals 14 6-16 39.
3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Hoover, Richter.
Did not score: Blake Haddon, Ethan Harris, Valentino Barillaro, Gabe Paulhamus.
Southern Columbia 53
Liam Klebon 3 4-4 11, Connor Gallagher 0 3-4 3, Michael Zsido 4 2-2 11, Thomas Ziemba 1 0-0 2, Brian Britton 4 0-0 10, Tyler Arnold 5 3-5 13, Braeden Wisloski 1 1-4 3, Matt Masala 0 0-2 0, Issac Carter 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 13-23 53.
3-point goals: Britton 2, Klebon, Zsido.
Did not score: Kaiden Carl, Gabe Kulick, Jake Toczylousky, Jason Yeick.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 13 7 13 — 39
Southern Columbia 13 14 13 13 — 53
n Tri-Valley 69,
Lourdes Regional 45
HEGINS — Brody Smith and Kade Deeter combined to score 61 points to power Tri-Valley past Lourdes Regional in the Schuylkill League.
Smith hit five 3-pointers among his 35 points.
Maxwell Reiprish and Hunter Reed led the Red Raiders with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Tri-Valley 69, Lourdes Regional 45
Lourdes Regional 45
Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4, Hunter Reed 6 0-0 12, Tyler Novak 1 1-2 3, Shaun Potter 2 0-0 5, Owen Sandri 0 1-2 1, Maxwell Reiprish 5 4-4 14, Michael Keer 0 2-4 2, Alex Hughes 1 0-0 2, Chris Feudale 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-12 45.
3-point goals: Potter.
Did not score: Joey Nguyen.
Tri-Valley 69
B. Smith 13 4-6 35, L. Yoder 2 0-2 4, K. Deeter 12 2-3 26, J. Umbenhaver 0 2-2 2, N. Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-13 69.
3-point goals: Smith 5.
Did not score: J. Kroh, L. Troutman, J. Flory, M. Begis, D. High, M. Clark, C. Leward, L. Whery.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 9 13 15 8 — 45
Tri-Valley 13 21 17 18 — 69
JV score: Lourdes Regional 53-47, OT. High scorer: Lourdes, Keer 25.
n Greenwood 65,
Susquenita 14
MILLERSTOWN — Thomas Pyle scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, and Greenwood remained unbeaten with a Tri-Valley win.
The Wildcats (12-0 overall, 10-0 TVL) led by 19 at the end of the first quarter.
Mike Strohm added 16 points in the win
Greenwood 65, Susquenita 14
Susquenita 14
Adam Carmo 2 2-3 7, Logan Knuth 1 0-0 2, Derek Gibney 1 3-4 5. Totals 4 5-7 14.
3-point goals: Carmo.
Did not score: Bryce McKee, Noah Chronister, Drew Gibney, Kamar Lewis, Grant McGuire.
Greenwood (12-0, 10-0) 65
Avery Morder 2 2-2 6, Sam Myers 4 0-0 9, Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 2, Thomas Pyle 6 6-7 20, Tyler Sherman 4 0-0 8, Brennan Miller 1 2-2 4, Mike Strohm 6 3-4 16, Lincoln Bunker 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 13-17 65.
3-point goals: Pyle 2, Myers, Strohm.
Did not score: Gage Wirth, Bryce Wagner.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 4 3 4 3 — 14
Greenwood 23 15 12 15 — 65
JV score: Greenwood 59-32.
n Northumberland Chr. 71,
Montgomery 70
NORTHUMBERLAND — David King had 25 points to lead three Northumberland Christian scorers in double figures, and the Warriors held off Montgomery.
The Warriors (12-6) forged a 17-2 lead after one quarter, then had to battle the Red Raiders, who scored 46 second-half points.
Luke Snyder and Cole Knauss added 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the win.
Montgomery’s Logan Almeida scored a game-high 32.
Northumberland Christian 71,
Montgomery 70
Montgomery 70
Gavin Moore 6 0-1 15, Logan Almeida 12 3-4 32, Coltin Hans 3 0-0 8, Jacob Utter 4 0-0 8, Maurice Walters 3 0-3 7. Totals 28 3-8 70.
3-point goals: Almeida 5, Moore 3, Hans 2, Walters.
Did not score: Noah Gearhart, Rayne Parrish, Austin Kuhn.
Northumberland Christian (12-6) 71
Josh King 2 0-0 5, David King 9 4-5 25, Luke Snyder 5 3-5 13, Cole Knauss 4 2-4 12, Henry McElroy 3 1-3 8, Justin Ross 3 1-4 8. Totals 26 11-21 71.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Knauss 2, J. King, McElroy, Ross.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 2 22 23 23 — 70
Northumberland Chr. 17 20 18 16 — 71
n Meadowbrook Chr. 60,
Belleville Mennonite 41
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 16 points, Evan Young added 15, and Meadowbrook Christian cruised to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
The Lions doubled up Belleville Mennonite in the first quarter, 16-8, and they led 36-16 at halftime.
Meadowbrook Christian 60,
Belleville Mennonite 41
Belleville Mennonite 41
Gavin Parks 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Kashner 4 4-4 12, Evan Crossen 1 0-0 2, Chris Stolzfus 2 0-0 4, Aiden Reed 4 4-5 16, Quinn Renno 1 1-2 3, Dreyson Weaver 1 0-0 2. Totals 1 9-11 41.
3-point goals: Reed 4.
Did not score: None.
Meadowbrook Christian 60
Ashton Canelo 8 0-4 16, Jacob Reed 6 0-0 13, Mike Smith 2 0-0 4, Noah Smith 2 0-0 4, Evan Young 6 3-3 15, Elijah Cruz 3 0-0 8. Totals 27 3-7 60.
3-point goals: Cruz 2, Reed.
Did not score: Jacob Bear.
Score by quarters
Belleville Mennonite 8 8 19 6 — 41
Meadowbrook Christian 16 20 16 8 — 60
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 63,
Midd-West 57
NORTHUMBERLAND — David King scored 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Cole Knauss added 13 as Northumberland Christian notched a nonleague win.
Stefan Leitzel and Braeden Reed scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Midd-West.
Northumberland Christian 63,
Midd-West 57
Midd-West 57
Eli Swann 1 1-4 3, Braeden Reed 7 2-2 18, Easton Erb 1 0-0 2, Hunter Wolfley 1 0-0 2, Griffin Paige 1 2-2 4, Stefan Leitzel 8 3-4 19, Cole Shutt 2 1-4 5, Chris Fisher 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 9-16 57.
3-point goals: Reed 2.
Did not score: None.
Northumberland Christian 63
Josh King 0 2-4 2, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 3, David King 9 0-1 21, Luke Snyder 3 3-7 9, Cole Knauss 5 1-1 13, Henry McElroy 3 1-2 8, Justin Ross 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 7-15 63.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Knauss 2, Rager, Ross, McElroy.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 10 17 13 17 — 57
Northumberland Chr. 10 15 20 18 — 63
n Schuylkill Haven 49, Lourdes Regional 41
COAL TOWNSHIP — Tyler Novak scored 12 points and had six assists for Lourdes Regional in a Schuylkill League loss.
The Red Raiders were outscored in each quarter, but by no more than three points.
Hunter Reed added 10 points for Lourdes, while Casen Sandri had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Schuylkill Haven 49,
Lourdes Regional 41
Schuylkill Haven 49
Mason Ulsh 6 4-11 17, Jack Higgins 7 1-4 16, Jake Houtz 5 0-1 10, Travis Ritchie 0 1-2 1, Mike McGoey 1 0-0 3, Joshua Jenan 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-20 49.
3-point goals: Higgins, McGoey, Ulsh.
Did not score: Niger Kuzanga.
Lourdes Regional 41
Casen Sandri 4 0-0 8, Hunter Reed 5 0-0 10, Tyler Novak 4 0-2 12, Shaun Potter 2 0-0 5, Michael Keer 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 0-2 41.
3-point goals: Novak 4, Potter.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Chris Feudale, Alex Hughes, Maxwell Reiprish, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Schuylkill Haven 16 12 12 9 — 49
Lourdes Regional 14 11 10 6 — 41