DuBOIS — The Warrior Run Little League Junior Division All-Stars finished their season Saturday with a fourth-place finish at the state tournament, following an 11-1, five-inning loss to Downingtown West in an elimination bracket game.
Warrior Run, after a 5-0 win against Harborcreek on Friday afternoon to stay alive, lost to the Section 7 champions for the second time.
Downingtown topped Warrior Run 16-4 in the opener for both teams Wednesday.
Warrior Run had its chances in the game, but struggled to get a key hit against Downingtown starter Brady Dowds, who allowed just one run while scattering seven hits in five innings of work. Warrior Run put a runner in scoring position in four of the five innings.
“Dowds really stepped up for us,” said Downingtown West manager Nate Laverty. “He’s not one of our horses, but I’ve coached him before. I know he can throw strikes under pressure against guys that can hit.
“He did exactly what we needed him to do today. He threw strikes. They (Warrior Run) put the ball in play, and we played great defense behind him. Our outfielders played great. It was a good performance by the team.”
The first inning proved to be a sign of things to come, as Dowds worked out of an early jam before his offense managed to get him the lead.
“Baseball is about breaks, and unfortunately, today we didn’t get any,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “The score doesn’t show how close the game was, but they did it to us twice, and credit to them. They are scrappy, move the ball and play good defense.”
Dowds retired the first two batters of the game only to have Griff Harrington single, then steal second and third before Landon Polcyn walked. Dowds stranded the pair on the corners by getting a pop up to third.
Downingtown then jumped on Warrior Run starter Gabe Engel for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Nate Epstein led off with a walk, then stole second and third — as Harrington did in the top half. Epstein’s speed created a run when Tyler Guy hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0.
Caleb Laverty followed with a single to left field, and took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. He scored a batter later when Austin Frye smacked a single of his own to left field to put Downingtown up 2-0.
Zach Lathrop kept the inning going with a double that chased Frye around to third, but Engel stopped the damage there with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Both teams went quietly in the second thanks to some nice defense.
Downingtown catcher Laverty threw out a would-be base stealer in the top half, while shortstop Epstein ended the inning with a diving catch of a line drive hit by James Keifer. Downingtown then tried to make some more noise in the bottom half, getting a walk by Rowan O’Brien and a single from Epstein with one out.
However, Engel ended the inning there as he snagged a line drive hit up the middle by Guy, and doubled off O’Brien at second base.
Engel wasn’t as fortunate in the third as a pair of walks to Laverty and Frye to open the inning came back to hurt him when Lathrop smacked a two-run single down the right field line. Lathrop, who was 2-for-3 on the day, later scored on an infield single by Jake Scott to put his team up 5-0 after three innings.
Warrior Run tried to counter in the fourth.
Polcyn led off the inning with a single, then reached second safely on a bad throw when Gower hit into a fielder’s choice. The Section 3 champs couldn’t capitalize on the error though, as Dowds retired three straight batters to leave Gower and Polcyn standing at first and second, respectively.
Engel stranded a pair of runners himself in the bottom of the fourth to keep it a 5-0 game before the Warrior Run offense finally put something together in the fifth — loading the bases with one out on singles by Cohen Zechman, Engel and Harrington.
Polcyn plated Zechman with a fielder’s choice, but that proved to be the only run Warrior Run pushed across as Dowds again got a pop up to the third baseman to end an inning with runners on the corners.
Downingtown then finished off Warrior Run with a big six-run bottom of the fifth that featured four hits and five walks.
Scott got Downington off and running with an RBI double, while Esptein plated a run as the lineup turned back over to the top. Laverty scored two more runs with a single of his own to make it 9-1 before Warrior Run got a flyout for the second out.
Downingtown West then drew three straight walks, with free passes to Bryan Cooper and Sam Leisenring forcing home the 10th and 11th runs, which ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
“I’m proud of the kids, but also disappointed because I really thought with the momentum and way we played (Friday) we could come back and make a run of it today with getting revenge against Downingtown then facing off versus Radnor,” said Zechman. “We were good with pitching and had enough arms, but walks kill you. Credit to them; they hit the ball well.
“They had momentum early, jumping out with the two runs, but we had opportunities and just didn’t take advantage. We were close to them on hits until that last inning. There were only two more hits than us I believe going into that inning.”
Zechman pointed out his team improved its standing in the state from two years ago, which was the last time Little League was played.
“I don’t like to end it that way because we’re better than what that score ended up being,” he said. “Two years ago, we finished tied for fifth (at 12-year-old state), so we moved up a spot to fourth. One more spot would have been nice. Hopefully, they use that as motivation down the road or moving forward.
“Also, kudos to DuBois for an unbelievable facility and all the people here being nice and taking us in and having a team mom. It was an unbelievable experience, and I’m hoping we get a chance to come back again because it’s first class.”