SHICKSHINNY — Turnovers have been the main factor in Warrior Run's winless record this season, and that trend continued Friday.
The Defenders committed four turnovers — all in the first half — and Northwest scored off three of them in a 42-7 nonleague win. The host Rangers raced to a 26-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
"That's really been our Achilles heel," said Warrior Run coach Chris Long. "We were moving the football, and then we had something bad happen. We're a young team, but we've got to get over that hurdle somehow and keep from fumbling and interceptions. You don't win many football games losing the turnover battle."
The Defenders (0-6) were able to create a few takeaways, as Northwest lost fumbles on each of its first two possessions. Warrior Run was unable to take advantage, however, and the Rangers actually scored on each of the subsequent possessions for a 10-0 lead.
Northwest lost a fumble on its first drive at the Warrior Run 29, but the Rangers' Carter Hontz picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for at touchdown. A successful two-point conversion run gave the Rangers an 8-0 lead.
Following Hontz's pick-6, the teams traded turnovers before Northwest lost another fumble. The Defenders recovered it at their 1-yard line, and on their next snap, Logan Smedley was tackled in the end zone for a safety and a 10-0 deficit.
Northwest (2-4) made it 18-0 on its next drive, as Landon Hufford capped a four-play series with a 1-yard run.
Warrior Run then moved into Northwest territory, but the drive stalled on downs at the 39. The Rangers took over, and Hontz capped a six-play drive with a 5-yard TD run to make it 26-0 just before the end of the quarter.
Another interception, this one by Hufford, gave the Rangers the ball at Warrior Run's 27. Hufford followed up with his second touchdown run, this one from 6 yards, to make it 32-0.
"We have one stat that I've relied on for over 30 years, and that's turnover margin," said Northwest coach Lon Hazlet. "Normally, when you steal it more than you give it away, good things happen. We haven't necessarily done that this year, and we haven't done a good job closing out drives. So our theme for the week was 'finish plays, finish drives and finish the game.'"
The Rangers took advantage of a Warrior Run turnover in the half, an interception by Hunter Gmiter, which stopped a drive that had produced three first downs and moved just outside the red zone at the Northwest 22.
Hontz hit Adam Chonko with a 15-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 39-0.
Warrior Run then fumbled the snap while attempting to punt on its next drive. That gave the Rangers a short field with under a minute to play in the half, and a 27-yard field goal by Tristian Lepore beat the clock.
With a running clock in the second half, the Defenders scored on their first drive to avert a shutout.
Smedley hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Newton to cap a seven-play, 60-yard drive. Thomas Royles had a nice 14-yard gain, and Newton also hit Derek Thomas for a 16-yard pickup earlier in the drive.
NORTHWEST 42, WARRIOR RUN 7
Warrior Run (0-6);0;0;7;0 — 0
Northwest (2-4);26;16;0;0 — 0
First quarter
N-Carter Hontz 45 interception return (Landon Hufford run)
N-Safety
N-Hufford 1 run (Tommy Bierly pass from Hontz)
N-Hontz 5 run (Chase Biller pass from Hontz)
Second quarter
N-Hufford 6 run (run failed)
N-Adam Chonko 15 pass from Hontz (Tristian Lepore kick)
N-FG, Lepore 27
Third quarter
WR-Logan Smedley 11 pass from Ryan Newton (Nathan McCormack kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;N
First downs;9;21
Rushes-yards;33-65;38-199
Passing yards;51;161
Passing;6-15-3;8-16-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-2
Penalties-yards;4-26;2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Thomas Royles 4-31; Samuel Hall 9-23; Ethan Carper 3-14; Roman Pierce 9-13; Logan Smedley 4-5; Ryan Newton 1-1; Trey Nicholas 1-(-2); Gavin Getz 1-(-8); Team 1-(-12). Northwest: Landon Hufford 9-67, 2 TDs; Carter Hontz 4-52, TD; Tyler Reakes 4-22; Ben Foley 3-20; Adam Chonko 2-15; Hunter Gmiter 2-13; Derek Dietz 4-11; Trevor Dietz 4-5; Team 1-(-1); Andrew Bonczewski 5-(-5).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 5-13-3, 53 yards, TD; Getz 1-2-0, (-2) yards. Northwest: Hontz 7-14-0, 155 yards, TD; Bonczewski 1-2-0, 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Derek Thomas 2-25; Smedley 1-11, TD; Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1-(-2). Northwest: Bonczewski 3-80; Hufford 2-48; Chonko 2-27, TD; Jace McCoy 1-6.